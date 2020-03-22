Coronavirus-infected UN staff member was in self-quarantine

March 22, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations Country Team (UNCT) in Sudan said its staff member who contracted coronavirus did transmit the respiratory disease to other people because he self quarantined himself immediately after his arrival in Khartoum.

On 20 March, an international United Nations staff member residing in Khartoum tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). He is the second patient to be tested positive in Sudan.

The staff member who entered Sudan on 15 March with no symptoms-isolated at home as per health advice, said the country team in a statement on Saturday.

After developing mild symptoms, he was tested positive for coronavirus by Sudanese medical authorities.

"The staff member did not come into contact with any aid or assistance recipients. The staff member’s family are also in self-quarantine. They have no symptoms and are in good health," said the UN office.

"The United Nations in Sudan is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and has previously put in place significant restrictions to reduce the risks of transmission, ensure a safe environment, and protect the health and safety of the community".

The UNCT in Sudan is comprised of 18 resident and two non-resident representatives of agencies, funds and programmes.

Sudanese authorities on Friday said they had advised the international the office of the organization in Khartoum to take the necessary measures and to identify the staff members who were in contact with him since his arrival to Khartoum.

(ST)