De Mabior calls on South Sudanese to work together for peace



March 22, 2020 (JUBA) - Designated Deputy Minister of Interior Mabior Garang de Mabior called on South Sudanese to reconcile and work together to implement peace.

De Mabior arrived Saturday in Juba International Airport where he was received by supporters and relatives before to meet his mother Vice President Rebecca de Mabior.

In a short speech delivered at the airport, Mabior said peace emanates from people but does not come from the presidential palace and called on South Sudanese to work together to achieve it.

"Peace should not be the peace of Dr Machar and Salva Kiir but it should be the peace of the people," he told reporters.

"So people in the IDPs camps and refugees should start working for peace because peace does not come from J1 (the presidency) but emanates from the people of South Sudan," he stressed.

The appointed minister did not take the oath of office on Monday with the cabinet members and deputy ministers because he failed to return to the country on that day.

He is expected to swear in next week.

Speaking before a group of youth in Juba, de Mabior repeated the need for reconciliation between the Dinka and Nuer to build the country.

He also reiterated that people work together to implement the peace agreement and pending matters like the security arrangements.

