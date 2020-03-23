 
 
 
UNAMID says its military personnel is free of coronavirus

March 23, 2020 - (KHARTOUM) - The hybrid peacekeeping operation in Darfur (UNAMID) denied reports about the existence of eight suspected cases of COVID-19 among its troops in Kass of South Darfur states.

Egyptian peacekeepers from the Engineer Corps stand at attention after arriving at the UNAMID headquarters, on the outskirts of El Fasher, July 24, 2008 (Reuters)State Director-General of the South Darfur Ministry of Health Mohamed Idris on Sunday said that they isolated two Egyptian soldiers who arrived last month with a medical staff member and five other people who were in contact with them.

’’The entire military contingent which is subject to these rumours has been under self- quarantine, in accordance with UNAMID’s COVID-19 preparedness measures, recommendations of the Government of Sudan health authorities and in line with the WHO’s recommendations;" said the UNAMID’s Medical Section on Monday.

"None of these troops in Kass has tested positive and none is demonstrating any of the symptoms associated with Coronavirus (COVID-19). All tests conducted on them produced negative results"

Without referring to the Sudanese official who made this statement, the hybrid mission said it is important to issue factual statements to avoid confusing the general public.

UNAMID vowed to observe the Sudanese government measures to combat the coronavirus and extends the support it can provide to the health authorities in this respect.

(ST)

