Sudan imposes partial curfew nationwide to curb coronavirus



March 23, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan on Monday declared a partial curfew across the country within its efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic,

For his part, the head of the transitional Sovereign Council announced the establishment of a national fund to collect donations to combat the pandemic.

The Higher Committee for Health Emergency declared the curfew in the whole country from 08:00 pm until 06:00 am as of Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

The head of the committee Siddiq Tawer who is also a member of the Sovereign Council recalled that the COVID-19 has no treatment nor vaccine adding that "the only treatment is to prevent gatherings and to stay at home".

Tawer also disclosed that there are 17 suspected cases of novel coronavirus under observations.

The Sudanese official further announced the suspension of bus travels between the Sudanese cities.

There are two confirmed cases of coronavirus, one of them a Sudanese died after a trip to UAE, the second is a UN staff member at an isolation centre.

In a separate statement, the head of the Sovereign Council Abel Fattah al-Burhan announced the establishment of a fund to collect donations of Sudanese inside and outside the country to support the efforts of the health authorities to combat the pandemic.

He further said the government put all the capabilities of the state and the army at the disposal of the health emergency committee.

The federal ministry of health said in need of $76 million to fund its national COVID-19 response plan.

The Sudanese Businessmen’s Union, telecommunications companies, and the Banking Union pledged 200 million Sudanese pounds (nearly $2 million) as a first payment.

A total of 13 people are in isolation centres in Khartoum while 666 have been cleared by health authorities and discharged, according to the UN office in Khartoum.

(ST)