Chinese diplomat appointed as UNMISS deputy head

March 24, 2020 (JUBA) - United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres Tuesday appointed Guang Cong of China as Deputy Special Representative for South Sudan and Deputy Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).
"Cong succeeds Moustapha Soumaré of Mali to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his distinguished service in South Sudan," said the UN spokesman in a statement on Tuesday.
"Cong brings to the position vast experience in international affairs, including service with several United Nations peace operations, coupled with extensive experience in South Sudan and in the region," he further said.
Since 2016 the Chinese diplomat has served as Director of Civil Affairs in UNMISS. Prior to this, he served as Chief Civil Affairs in the United Nations-African Union Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID). Also, he served in the Office in Jonglei State of UNMISS as well as the Blue Nile State and Abyei offices of the United Nations Mission in Sudan (UNMIS).
Prior to joining the United Nations in 2002, Cong had a distinguished career in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.
(ST)
