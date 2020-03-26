South Sudan imposes night-time curfew over coronavirus



March 26, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government imposed a nationwide curfew to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the coronavirus-free country.

Paul Mayom Akec, Minister of Interior said in a ministerial order issued on Wednesday that the curfew comes in line with the presidential decision on 4 March for the protection of South Sudanese from the coronavirus risks.

"The curfew shall restrict the movement of people from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am throughout the Republic of South Sudan (cities and towns) with effect from today 25 March 2020 AD."

The minister however underlined that health workers, Radio and TV journalists and network operators are allowed to circulate but need to get a special written permit before.

Dozens of cases have been recorded in other regional countries including Kenya Ethiopia, Sudan, and Uganda, where several people have died, raising suspicions over a potential spread of the respiratory disease in South Sudan.

Media in South Sudan have joined a national campaign to raise awareness, advising frequent hand washing, and covering one’s mouth with one’s elbow when sneezing or coughing. They also call to refrain from hugging, cheek-kissing or shaking hands.

During a speech delivered at the swearing-in ceremony of the national unity government on 16 March, President Salva Kiir banned planned social gatherings like sporting events, religious events weddings and political meetings.

(ST)