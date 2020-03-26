 
 
 
Thursday 26 March 2020

South Sudan imposes night-time curfew over coronavirus

Sudan People's Liberation Army soldiers walk along a road near Bor, on January 31, 2014 (AFP Photo)
March 26, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government imposed a nationwide curfew to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the coronavirus-free country.

Paul Mayom Akec, Minister of Interior said in a ministerial order issued on Wednesday that the curfew comes in line with the presidential decision on 4 March for the protection of South Sudanese from the coronavirus risks.

"The curfew shall restrict the movement of people from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am throughout the Republic of South Sudan (cities and towns) with effect from today 25 March 2020 AD."

The minister however underlined that health workers, Radio and TV journalists and network operators are allowed to circulate but need to get a special written permit before.

Dozens of cases have been recorded in other regional countries including Kenya Ethiopia, Sudan, and Uganda, where several people have died, raising suspicions over a potential spread of the respiratory disease in South Sudan.

Media in South Sudan have joined a national campaign to raise awareness, advising frequent hand washing, and covering one’s mouth with one’s elbow when sneezing or coughing. They also call to refrain from hugging, cheek-kissing or shaking hands.

During a speech delivered at the swearing-in ceremony of the national unity government on 16 March, President Salva Kiir banned planned social gatherings like sporting events, religious events weddings and political meetings.

  • 26 March 11:26, by South South

    Great, keep up good work to keep our people safe.

    • 26 March 11:39, by South South

      jubaone,

      Your PhD, Reik Machar, the reformer of South Sudan has a health minister who cannot pronounce "coronavirus", she cannot pronounce" South Sudan". She can’t speak English. She has been in London for many years, but still, she struggles to form simple sentences in English because she never been to regular school. From village to minister of health by PhD. Do you know why Riek put her there?

      • 26 March 11:50, by South South

        jubaone,

        Cont.

        Current Riek’s minister of health without education is a mother-in-law of Riek Machar, Riek’s son is a husband of a daughter of this terrible lady. South Sudan is the only country where you have two questionable ladies as ministers in national government just because they are from one family of one leader.

      • 26 March 11:54, by Tupac

        South Sudan (Our Country)

        South Sudan Minister of Health is not Educated. she has never gone to school. She just bought certificates. to give her some credit, she just study primary education. I don’t know Why Machar Appointed her to be the Minister of Health or is it because Machar doesn’t know anything about health. Anything to do about health is not politic, you are joking with people’s lives.

        • 26 March 12:09, by Tupac

          I wants all SPLA-IO supporters to answer this Question.
          Why did SPLA-IO went to the bush? was it for the benefit of Machar family or benefit of south Sudanese
          Because i can see TOP positions in the new Government are being manage by Machar Family Members or is it because Machar families knows how to rule than anyone in the IO

  • 26 March 11:26, by Tupac

    All handout and Rebel groups should come and join the Government in Preventing the Spread of Covin-19 in the Country. We have been fighting one another, lets now come together in fighting the large family of Viruses. Because it does not care if you belong to the government or Rebel.

