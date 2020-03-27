 
 
 
UNAMID calls on Darfur holdout group to join Juba peace process for peace in Sudan

March 26, 2020 (KHARTOUM) – UNAMID’s head Jeremiah Mamabolo called on the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur to join the ongoing peace process in Juba and to cease fighting in Darfur.

SLM-AW fighters on guard during a visit by UNAMID chief Ibrahim Gambari to Fanga Suk village, in East Jebel Marra, West Darfur, on 18 March 2011 (Photo: Reuters)UN Secretary-General António Guterres, on Sunday 22 March appealed for ‘an immediate global’ ceasefire in conflict-affected areas around the world, pointing to the need to facilitate humanitarian access and dedicate all efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Mamabolo praised the Sudanese parties participating in the Juba process for peace in Sudan for their commitment to a cessation of hostilities agreed on 21 October 2019.

"I, therefore, take this opportunity, at this critical juncture in the history of Sudan to once again urge Abdul Wahid Al-Nur, the leader of the Sudan Liberation Army (SLA/AW), to join the process as the Coronavirus pandemic requires an absolutely united front to save lives," he said.

"I stand with the people of Sudan at this critical hour, and assure the nation of UNAMID’s support," UNAMID fief further stressed.

The exiled rebel leader refused to join the peace process in Juba but pledged to launch an initiative to end the armed conflicts in Sudan saying it should be held inside the country and include all the political groups and stakeholders.

However, four days ago, al-Nur postponed his initiative saying he would announce it after the end of the current global health crisis of novel coronavirus.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

