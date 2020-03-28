

March 28, 2020 (WASHINGTON) - The United States has announced $8 million aid for each of Sudan and South Sudan in emergency health assistance, as part of its response to the global pandemic of coronavirus.

"In addition to health assistance, humanitarian funding is being provided for South Sudan ($8 million), and Sudan ($8 million)," said the State Department in a statement issued on Friday 27 March.

"This assistance will primarily provide health-related support and supplies to bolster water and sanitation activities".

South Sudan is free of COVID-19 until now but the landlocked country is highly expected to be affected by the respiratory disease which is spreading in the neighbouring countries.

In Sudan, as of Friday 27 March, health authorities in Khartoum have confirmed five cases of coronavirus in the country.

However, there are 85 suspected cases in Sudan according to Akram Eltom Sudanese health minister on Saturday.

(ST)