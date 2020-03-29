Sudan confirms sixth case of infection with coronavirus

March 29, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan has confirmed a sixth case of infection by the new coronavirus from the UAE, the Sudanese health minister said on Sunday.

"The sixth case is of a patient in the sixties who arrived in the country from the United Arab Emirates," said Akram Eltom.

All the patients have been infected with respiratory disease outside the country. Four of the six have been in the UAE.

Sudan, which declared a health emergency last week, had recorded one death from the virus.

The government, according to its spokesman Faisal Mohamed Saleh, has decided that the curfew will begin at 06.00 pm instead of 08.00 pm.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country the government imposed a curfew as of 24 March from 08.00 pm to 06.00 am.

Also, it decided to close international and domestic airports until 23 April, except for the humanitarian and cargo shipments.

Political and social events or gathering have been banned and schools, universities, and higher institutes have been closed for one month, starting from 14 March.

