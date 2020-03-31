SPLM-N al-Hilu extends unilateral ceasefire for additional three months

March 31, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army (SPLM-N/A) led by Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu has extended a unilateral cessation of hostilities for three months.

Abel Aziz al-Hilu (Reuters file photo)

In a statement released on Tuesday, al-Hilu said they decided the 3-month extension to show their "goodwill towards a peaceful resolution of the Sudanese conflict, and in order to give the ongoing peace talks an opportunity for success,"

He further said the three-month ceasefire "shall come into force W.E.F (With Effect From.) April 1st. 2020 up to June 30th. 2020."

Talks between the transitional government and the SPLM-N al-Hilu are stalled over the latter demand to include secular state and seld-determination in the agenda of the peace talks.

However, Sudanese officials still hope to convince the holdout group to join the peace process saying they agree with al-Hilu about the secular state but they want to approve the matter at the level of the constitutional conference, not peace talks.

For its part, the Sudanese government welcomed the extension and termed the unilateral truce as a "significant step" that demonstrated political will and a strong desire to achieve a and sustainable peace.

The official spokesman of the government negotiating team in Juba, Mohamed Hassan al-Taishi, further renewed the government’s commitment to its previous comprehensive ceasefire declaration across Sudan.

The statement affirmed the government determination to move forward with the ongoing peace process in Juba to achieve a peace that would permanently end historical grievances, end political violence and killing.

Further, he expressed hope that peace would open the way for justice, reconciliation, balanced development and nation-building process that can accommodate everyone.

On October 16, 2019, the head of Sudan’s sovereign council, Abd al-Fattah al-Burhan, declared a unilateral ceasefire throughout the country to create a conducive environment for peace in the country.

(ST)