Security Council maintains Darfur troops ceiling until end of May

March 1 April 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Security Council on Monday decided to not reduce the current number of troop and police of the African Union-United Nations Mission Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) until 31 May.

On 31 October 2019, the Council extending the mandate of UNAMID until 31 October 2020. The resolution also provided that the 15-member body would decide on the UNAMID’s troop and police ceiling 31 March ahead of its withdrawal.

"(...)UNAMID) shall maintain its current troop and police ceilings until 31 May 2020, and further decides that during this period UNAMID shall maintain all team sites for mandate implementation," read the decision which was adopted through a written procedure due to the impact of coronavirus.

"Expresses its intention to decide by 31 May 2020, courses of action regarding the responsible drawdown and exit of UNAMID, and further expresses its intention to adopt a new resolution at the same time, establishing a follow-on presence to UNAMID," further reads the resolution.

By the end of January 2020, Sudan’s transitional government requested the UN Security Council to establish a political mission under Chapter VI to support the government efforts to implement the would-be signed peace agreement with armed groups and to prepare for general elections àt the end of the transition.

The UN Secretary-General and the Chairperson of the AU Commission submitted to the Security Council on 12 March a special report on ways to support Sudan’s complex transition tasks.

The joint report proposes international support to implement the transition’s benchmarks as provided in the Constitutional Declaration including elections, support to enforce security arrangements ceasefire monitoring and disarmament ad reintegration process if requested.

The UN mission would also support peacebuilding and the strengthening of human rights and rule of law institutions. Further, the joint report proposes that the operation facilitates international support for economic reform.

(ST)