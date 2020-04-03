 
 
 
Friday 3 April 2020

SSOA rejects accusations of being controlled by South Sudan’s Kiir

April 3, 2020 (JUBA) - The leader of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) strongly rejected accusations that the alliance was absorbed by President Salva Kiir’s SPLM, and stressed that esprit of peace requires compromise not continued disagreement.

JPEG - 19.8 kb
Josephine Lagu Yanga (ST photo)

Josephine Joseph Lagu issued a statement on Friday in response to recent accusations made by Lam Akol Chairman of National Democratic Movement (NDM) against his allies and hinted that he would forge a new alliance.

"The claim that SSOA has been compromised by government and is singing to the government tune is absurd and is intended to solicit cheap political sympathy," said Lagu in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

She said that the revitalized peace pact, after all, establishes a "political partnership deed" to enforces what was agreed to deliver peace to the people of South Sudan.

"To Dr Lam, this partnership should mean endless disagreements and no compromises," she stressed before to add that SSOA will continue to work in partnership with the other parties to implement the agreement and whenever possible, do it through consensus and compromises.

The NDM did not get a ministerial portfolio among the four positions allocated to the alliance also the position of the vice-president was given to the South Sudan Patriotic Movement because the group is from Bahr el-Ghazal which was the only to not be represented in the collective presidency.

For her part, Lagu claimed that Akol stalled the internal discussions for selection of their nominee and then he came with criteria for the selection of the alliance leaders tailored to impose his candidacy for vice-president.

After what seven of eight SSOA leaders with the exception of NDM leader agreed to submit all the names of the candidates for the position to pick one of them.

" The claim that the President is a party to the agreement and for him to choose the vice president was wrong is baseless," said the leader of the alliance before to emphasize that "the president would choose from among the SSOA leaders, not from outside SSOA".

Joining Holdout Groups

In a tit for tact escalation, the daughter of the leader of the first Anya-Nya said that Akol’s statement about a new alliance can explain why he travelled to Rome to take part in the peace talks between an alliance of holdout groups and the government.

"Perhaps this explains why last year he travelled to Rome to attend the peace talks between government and SSOMA".

"In this case, he needs to come out and declare where his allegiance lies, instead of double-dealing," she further said.

In January 2020, the government of President Salva Kiir and the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA) signed the Roma Declaration for peace in South Sudan mediated by the religious community of Sant’Egidio. Following what, on 14 February they recommitted themselves to the cessation of hostilities of December 2017.

(ST)

  • 3 April 23:36, by Mayendit

    Mrs. Josephine Langu Yanga.
    Take it easy lady. Dr.Lam Akol and Riek Machar always looking where they can make empty accusations even when there was no room for them. Dr.Lam Akol is complained about vice president position and Minister which he didn’t get one simple because four vices presidents were not supposed to go to Upper Nile region so this is commonsense he must understand that. Last time

  • 3 April 23:51, by Mayendit

    Last time he was given Agriculture Minister but he left it and thought about going for rebellious however, he had realized the opposition Alliance are not stupid to allocate another Minister to him while, he quit from the Ministry of Agriculture. Shilluk people were treated so nicely during the SPLA and SPLM until Johnson Olony damaged two Ferries and killed so many SPLA. Shilluk will never get.

    • 4 April 01:50, by Langbaar

      Just try and do your own job. let Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo, Pagan Amuom and other bunch of foreign puppets/stooges, thieves and traitors continue to play games again. In fact, they are screaming for another South Sudanese people’s bloods. But the criminals are playing with fire this time. Some of us who were against these foreign puppets/stooges, thieves and traitors to share power with the current government were utterly hushed down>>>

      • 4 April 01:55, by Langbaar

        that a peace must be given a chance. But we are not in the slightest in anyway in agreement with these criminals. Any rubbish who would again try to bring the evil *white Americans, English people, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their cloned so-called so-called Arabs of North, their evil juus (so-called israelis) and some of their creeps here in the IGAD and the AU>>>>

        • 4 April 02:03, by Langbaar

          in the damn name of ’rebuilding South Sudan, humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping and human right business scams’ would be as good as dead. Reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. Lam Akol left his own damn SPLM-DC party in 2016 to Mr. Onyoti and went and formed another piece of trash in Nairobi, Kenya. And went straight back to El Khartoum to meet to join his Riek Machar *seamus twin*>>>>

          • 4 April 02:30, by Langbaar

            they went and be used by their foreign puppets/stooges and their masters as their bargaining chips and blackmails over South Sudan and the South Sudanese people. He even helped formed this so-called *SSOA*. Fellow South Sudanese fools. You are either in ’government or in oppositions’ it is as plain as day and night. The kind of ’democracy being experimented here in South Sudan doesn’t>>>>

            • 4 April 03:02, by Langbaar

              exist elsewhere in the world. Where oppositions share power equitably with the government, this arrangement doesn’t exist anywhere in the world and this is precisely to avoid ’infighting’ in the same party. The current mess in the country was ’created by the same infighting in the mother SPLM’. So what has really changed?>>>

              • 4 April 03:11, by Langbaar

                with the formation of the so-called ’SPLM-IG, SPLM-IO, SSOA and other bunch of briefcase oppositions?’ Nothing really fellows. For all I care, these low lives would again asked their respective foreign backers who were fighting proxy war over South Sudan and South Sudanese people for influence and interests for yet another ’humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping, human rights and all’ again>>>

                • 4 April 03:16, by Langbaar

                  and the cycle would start again. Countries like Kenya, Uganda, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), Rwanda, North Sudan and other bunch of parasites here in Africa even think, South Sudan would always be used as a tool to *play game with like their then DR Congo, Central Africa republic (C.A.R), Angola, Mozambique, some of their West African countries, Middle Eastern countries,>>>

                  • 4 April 03:19, by Langbaar

                    some of their countries in Asia, Cuba, Eastern Europe and South American countries during their so-called ’COLD WAR’. And this is precisely because we have some of fools who have sold themselves and their souls to these vermins. But we have inform our low lives, to let us round up these vermin, killed them and throw them into the Nile and be done with them>>>

                    • 4 April 03:24, by Langbaar

                      Just look at this Joseph Lago daughter, ’she made herself browner to be anyone’. There we we go! We respect our women though, but being in your own skin, look better than those nonsense. But who would control women bodies anyway, when there are some people telling them, ’bleaching your body looks better’?.>>>>

                      • 4 April 03:28, by Langbaar

                        My little sisters and my own self are a bit browner. And one of my brother looks like our REAL SUDANESE. Because my father was darker skin.>>>

  • 4 April 02:51, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Josiphine Lagu,

    It is unfortunate you air your views on this. It is a shock that up to now the government of the day is for participants’ self enrichment. Our mineral resources are disappearing day and night under these thugs you claim to work with for solutions. Only thieves can work with fellow thieves amicably. I hope you have not become one to avoid soiling Lagu’s name in the country.

