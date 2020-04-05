 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 5 April 2020

Sudan denies reports about new military coup

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudanese army wheeled infantry fighting vehicle deployed in Khartoum after the imposition of the state of emergency on 23 Feb 2019 (ST photo)
April 5, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) issued a statement on Sunday denying press reports on Monday morning about the arrest of several army officers who had been preparing a military coup.

The London based Asharq Alawsat said government officials got reports about preparations by Islamists military elements to take power on 6 April, the day were protesters successfully reached SAF headquarters in April 2019 and staged a sit-in that led to the collapse of the former regime.

"The Sudanese Armed Forces can assure that the situation is stable and there are no indications or suspicions for a coup among the armed forces," said SAF Spokesman Amer Mohamed al-Hassan.

"We deny this rumour which is harmful to the security of society," he asserted.

In July 2019, the then Military Council aborted a military coup by Islamist generals and removed prominent army officers known for their links with the former regime.

Also, in October 2019, al-Burhan reformed the army leadership structure. He relinquished the system of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and adopted the General Staff system for the structure of the military command.

Last February, al-Burhan purged 79 military officers from the medium and junior ranks including some Islamists and an officer who was among the first military to join the protest movement in April 2019.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Do Not Provoke a Sleeping Dog: Response to Dr Lam Akol 2020-04-04 14:35:55 By: Josephine Joseph Lagu Recently, Dr. Lam Akol Ajawin, leader of the National Democratic Movement, NDM has been at arms with the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), making media statements (...)

How we should look at the relationship between the two Sudans 2020-04-04 08:28:35 I dedicate this contribution to martyrs and friends, and especially to our leader Dr John Garang De Mabior, Yousif Kuwa Mekki, Mohamed Juma Nail, Hashim Abubakr, Mohamed Ahmed Omar Al Haboub, (...)

Of Peacekeepers and Pandemics 2020-04-03 07:43:49 By Jean-Pierre Lacroix The COVID-19 pandemic is also developing in countries marred by armed conflict. In an op-ed featured in Le Monde, the head of United Nations Peacekeeping, Jean-Pierre (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.