South Sudan confirms first case of coronavirus

April 5, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on Sunday, according to two separate statements issued by the South Sudanese government and the United Nations in South Sudan.

The patient is a 29-year female UN Staff member who arrived in Juba from the Netherlands via Addis Ababa on 28th February 2020.

The office of UN resident and humanitarian coordinator said that the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) are leading an investigation to test people recently in contact with the patient.

"She started working from home immediately after the onset of the symptoms and voluntarily requested to be tested to check her status with regard to COVID-19. The patient is recovering well," said the UN.

Also, it reassured that a list of people who were into contact with the patient is quarantined for 14 days. Further, they will be tested for the respiratory disease and those who develop symptoms will be tested for COVID-19.

For its part, the High-Level Taskforce on Coronavirus headed by FVP Riek Machar, in a statement released today, recalled South Sudanese basic protective measures to avoid being exposed to this virus. such as washing hands regularly, stay at home and avoid gathering.

The task force underscored the partial lockdown from 08:00 pm to 06.00 am which had been announced recently.

Also, it banned social events including weddings, festivals, sport and religious events. The same for the gathering except funeral gathering which should be limited to five people.

South Sudan is the last country to confirm coronavirus cases in the region.

