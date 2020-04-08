 
 
 
JMEC faults S. Sudan’s Kiir for appointing officials without consulting other vice-president

President Kiir chairs first meeting of the collegial presidency on 26 Feb 2020 (SSPPU photoApril 8, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s peace monitoring implementation body requested President Salva Kiir to not appoint senior official without prior consultations with other vice-presidents.

In a letter to President Kiir on 3 April, the head of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) Augostino Njoroge recalled the need to observe the collegial collaboration in the decision-making process at the presidency as provided in the peace pact.

Njoroge said they have been seized by FVP Riek Machar who alleged that several officials and ambassadors "without due collegial collaboration and consultations as required by the provisions in the R-ARCSS, 2018," reads the letter seen by Sudan Tribune.

According to the letter, Kiir unilaterally appointed Undersecretary of the Ministry of Petroleum, 6 Ambassadors and the Governor and two Deputy Governors of the Bank of South Sudan.

"It is my humble request that in the spirit of collegial collaboration and attainment of mutual understanding, you undertake necessary consultations within the Presidency in a bid to seek agreement on the way forward on these issues raised".

The revitalized peace agreement establishes a collegial presidency during the transitional period founded on the continued consultation between the President, the First Vice-President and the four Vice-Presidents.

The appointment of "constitutional and judicial office holders" is one of the matters that are requiring " mutual understanding and agreement" between the members of the presidency.

For the army and other organized forces, the consultation must be observed not only for the appointment but also for the promotion, retirement and dismissal. to consult each other with the approval of the National Defence Council (NDC).

The only exception of this rule is that the President can appoint two advisers, for any additional number of advisers he has to get the agreement of the others.first vice-president and the four vice-presidents.

(ST)

  • 8 April 09:27, by Midit Mitot

    Mr Augostino Njoroge,

    Don,t forget that there is no good governance in South since than!

    One man decision is paramount.

  • 8 April 09:36, by conservative

    We will live by one men decision not somebody else if you are not the president, and we should move forward everyday

    • 8 April 09:41, by Midit Mitot

      Conservative,

      Better to declare dictatorship to void confusion to the world.

      How should the president appointed senior staffs without consulted his Vices?

      This is pure dictator leadership.

      • 8 April 12:54, by South South

        Midit Mitot,

        You Nuer people need to shut up. Dictatorship is with Reik, the guy who makes IO his family’s business.

  • 8 April 13:09, by Mayendit

    Midit Mitot, conservative and South South.
    The concerning just right now is not about leadership but it’s about coronavirus on how they will take care. We need to refocus on this respiratory diseases in South Sudan. One of the best sign is the South Sudanese patient of Covid-19 was been rejected at Kenya airport this is a good sign.

  • 8 April 13:22, by Mayendit

    I don’t see any reason at this time to talking about dirty politics in South Sudan when our people are facing uncertainty future about coronavirus. There are no good leaders in South Sudan this is the fact we must accepted for example, you have seen or heard the South Sudan government is telling his citizens stayed in foreign countries while, the people who are studying or exiled wanted to go bac

  • 8 April 13:34, by Mayendit

    We have seen the South Sudanese Chief justice went to the airport with his four bodyguards to take them out without being tested by Nurses and the police now, one of the Chief justice Son found positive and Mr.Chan Reec Madut is too ashamed this is absolutely indication, the South Sudan government is corrupt indeed. General speaking, Kiir Mayardit and Riek Machar are not good leaders this is fact.

  • 8 April 13:52, by Mayendit

    I am a Dinka from Rek societies but I don’t cover up people who are not doing well in South Sudan. I thanks Kenyans police for rejected the Son of Chief justice Chan Reec Madut so that, he had to learn what he shown at Juba airport was not acceptable and also the president of South Sudan general Salva Kiir Mayardit has learn good lesson when the patient of Covid-19 was been rejected.

