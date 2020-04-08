 
 
 
Reform of Sudan security apparatus is crucial for peace: Minnawi

Military parade of the SLA Minnawi troops on 7 April 2020 (a video captured photo)
April 7, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement, Minni Arko Minnawi (SLM-MM), said that an agreement on restructuring the security forces in the ongoing negotiations in Juba is the only way to achieve Sudan’s peace.

Minawi made this statement in a phone call on Tuesday to a military parade organized by his troops held in an identified location on the occasion of the graduation of a new military batch.

 He told the SLM-MM fighters that the talks, which entered their final stages, are now dealing with a number of issues, the most important of which are the security arrangements.

"We must be aware that the reform of the security services to make them the property of the Sudanese people is the only way that can lead to a democratic and stable Sudan," he said

"Without that, it is difficult to (...) to the desired stage and establish a state of equal citizenship.

The event was attended by Jumaa Mohamed Haqqar, SLA Commander-in-Chief and his deputy Jabir Ishaq Ali.

The military parade took place at the same time with the resumption of indirect negotiations via written notes as a result of health measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which led to stop meetings between the negotiating teams.

The parties in Juba say that the slow negotiating through written correspondence may bring the parties to suspend negotiations, pointing that it is not possible to sign the peace agreement on April 11, as planned.

The mediation had previously proposed that negotiations be limited to two negotiators from each side, but the Darfurian movements insisted on the participation of all the representatives of different groups.

In his speech, Minawi blamed the Forces for Freedom and Change for causing the delay in the negotiations and obstructing the peace process.

(ST)

