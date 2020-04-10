 
 
 
Friday 10 April 2020

Abiy, al-Burhan discuss Ethiopia-Sudan cooperation

Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed (L) shakes hand with Sudan's TMC leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on 7 June 2019 (SUNA photo)
April 10, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed discussed with the head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council the challenges facing the two countries, and ways to enhance joint cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

"I had a good call with Lt. Gen. Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereign Council of Sudan during which we discussed working closely to address COVID19 challenges; strengthening economic ties to overcome this difficult period; and championing the lifting of sanctions placed on Sudan," wrote the Ethiopian prime minister.

The tweet did not refer to al-Burhan statements on the border area near Gedaref on Wednesday about the readiness of the Sudanese army to protect Sudan’s territorial integrity.

An Ethiopian military delegation is expected to arrive in Khartoum on Friday for talks on ways to coordinate efforts to contain land-ownership disputes between Amhara and eastern Sudanese farmers along the border area.

Sudanese farmers accused the Ethiopian army of interfering this time to defend lands captured by the Amhara farmers.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

