Hundreds protest in Khartoum against Hamdok government

April 10, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Hundreds of people demonstrated in the Sudanese capital Thursday, to protest against the deteriorating economic situation and to called for the removal of Hamdok’s government.

The protesters chanted slogans hostile to the Freedom and Change Forces (FFC) which they accused of kidnapping the revolution and implementing neoliberal economic and social reforms.

"Down, down the neocolonialism", Down, down to the empowerment of cliques" reads the banners held by the protesters.

"The Unified Popular Movement" a group of Islamist activists called on their Facebook page to repeal the transitional constitution, forming a national consensus government, and provision of basic commodities for the Sudanese.

"If people today have the choice between dying of starvation or of coronavirus, it is better for them to die with the pandemic than living under the yoke of hunger," the group said.

The supporters of the former regime, have mounted a campaign on the social media against Hamdok government for its failure to resolve the chronic shortage of basic commodities due to the lack of economic resource.

They also sought to mobilise against the transitional government for its failure to address the grave human rights violations and bloody attacks on protesters nearly a year after the revolution.

Observers in Khartoum say it was not clear how the anti-revolutionary group organized its protest despite the state of health emergency in the country banning gathering and protests.

Sudan is facing a chronic fuel and bred crisis a year after the fall of the al-Bashir regime as the lengthy fuel and bread queues at bakeries and petrol stations are everywhere in the capital.

The former regime was ousted in April following protests sparked by bread and fuel shortages.

In December 2019, the Sudanese Islamists launched the first protest called the "Green March" where they called to for a rectifying revolution.

