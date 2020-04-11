Troika countries urge armed groups to engage in talks to end conflicts in Sudan

April 11, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Troika countries have called on the armed groups refusing to negotiate peace in Sudan to reach an agreement with the transitional government paving the way for political stability in the country.

Still, there are two groups in Sudan that refuse to hold talks with the government in Khartoum the first is the Sudan Liberation Movement of Abdel Wahid al-Nur. The second is the SPLM-North of Abdel Aziz al-Hilu which accepted to join the Juba process but refuses to engage in direct talks before to include secularism and self-determination in the agenda of the talks.

The United States of America, the United Kingdom, and the Kingdom of Norway issued a joint statement on the occasion of on the one-year anniversary of the ouster of Omer al-Bashir and his regime on 11 April 2019.

The Troika countries welcomed the progress of the peace negotiations in Juba and urged all the parties to agree on a comprehensive peace agreement

"We call on all parties, especially those that so far have refused to engage in meaningful negotiations, to join in a comprehensive peace agreement," further stressed the statement.

The negotiations are stalled with the al-Hilu group as they refuse to backpedal of its initial position which appeared after the split after a rift with the approach adopted by Malik Agar during the talks with the former Islamist regime.

The three countries reiterated their political support for the democratic transition in Sudan. They also hailed the efforts done to achieve democratic reforms 30 years of the totalitarian regime of al -Bashir.

"Much urgent work remains to achieve the goals of the revolution," however said the joint statement

"As an immediate next step, we look forward to seeing progress on forming the Transitional Legislative Council, appointing civilian governors," said the Troika.

After what they pointed to the need to conclude peace agreements with armed groups, undertaking "painful", economic reforms, and increasing the transparency of government finances, including those of the security institutions.

