SLM-Minnawi, mediation to discuss concerns over Sudan peace process

Opening session of the third round of peace talks in Juba on 10 Dec 2019 (Sovereign Council Photo)April 12, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement led by Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) Sunday said they will discuss with the mediation the issues of concern that led them to suspend their participation in the Juba process for peace.

The SLM-MM, on Friday, suspended its participation in the peace talks and expressed several concerns about the methodology of the negotiations, especially the lack of consultations.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Sunday, SLM-MM Media Official and rapporteur of its peace negotiating team Noreldaem Taha said the Movement’s Leadership Council held a meeting chaired by Minnawi to discuss the recent developments that led to the suspension.

"After extensive discussions, the Council took a number of decisions regarding the peace process and political alliances (...)".

Also, the meeting directed "its negotiating delegation in Juba to meet the mediation to address the issues of concerns" and renewed its commitment to reach a lasting comprehensive peace in Sudan.

On Saturday the Chief Mediator Tut Gatluak responded to the SLM-MM letter about the methodology of the peace negotiations.

Gatluak assured that the mediation will address the SLM-MM’s concerns.

"We will make sure that all parties to the peace process will be consulted on the issues related to the peace process," he said in his response seen by Sudan Tribune.

The mediator further pointed to the protective measures against the new coronavirus recommended by the World Health Organization which led the mediation to resort to the indirect talks.

"We would like to emphasize that, the indirect Talks between GoS, SRF and SPLM/N will continue through correspondence and video conference," he said.

The SLM-MM on Friday said that the discussion of the security arrangements require direct talks and cannot be achieved through written correspondence.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

