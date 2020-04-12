 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 12 April 2020

Ngok-Dinka, Misseriya fail to strike deal ending Abyei tribal tensions

Ethiopian peacekeepers in Abyei on 14 August 2016 (UNISFA photo)April 12, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Traditional leadership of the Ngok Dinka and Misseriya failed to strike a deal on peaceful coexistence but reiterated their commitment to peace and security in Abyei.

The United Nations’ Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) facilitated two meetings between the Ngok Dinka and Misseriya traditional leaders at Diffra on 16 March and 9 April to discuss ways to end intercommunal tensions and enable save corridors for their cattle to graze south to Bahr al-Arab or Kiir River basin.

"While no written agreement was reached during the 9 April meeting, both sides reiterated their commitment to peace and agreed to meet again, in a wider format, once COVID-19 restrictions were lifted," said UNISFA in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Sunday.

The Misseriya pastoralists who spend most of the year around Muglad in northern South Kordofan, graze their cattle during the dry season south to Bahr al-Arab or Kiir River basin.

However, since the attacks of 19-22 January, the southward transhumance of the Misseriya cattle has been stopped, pending an agreement by leaders of both communities.

According to the UNISFA, the Misseriya nomads and their cattle suffered three fresh attacks to prevent their the southward movement towards the grazing areas.

"In one incident, on 2 April in Leu, 4 Misseriya-owned cows died in a rocket-propelled grenade attack and in another, at Hadid near Marial Achak on 9 April, reportedly 2 Misseriya herders were killed and 5 kidnapped, and over 100 cows were rustled," said the statement.

The UN peacekeeping force expressed hope that the leaders of both communities following through on their verbal commitment to peace by translating their words into appropriate action on the ground.

Last January, three Misseriya were killed after a clash with Dinka Ngok in Kolom, near Noong, about nine kilometres North-West of Abyei town on Monday on 20 January.

In a revenge attack on 22 January, Misseriay armed men attacked Kolom on Wednesday 22 January killing 32 people according to Dina Ngok leaders and wounded 24 others. Also, they said that the assailants abducted 15 children, and burned 22 houses.

(ST)

  • 13 April 05:16, by Langbaar

    Our Ngok Dinkas/jiengs, just hang on in there. The Misseriyias and their cloned so-called arabs business and love affair with our country and our people would be settled. Our fools in Juba let you fellows down. But the whole muonyjang community and the army is with you. You did the right thing, did you referendum and voted overwhelmingly to have nothing to do with the devils, but to join your brothers and sisters in South Sudan>>>>

    repondre message

    • 13 April 05:22, by Langbaar

      some evils who covet our country and our to death even said that your referendum results were not recognized by them. But who give a damn about them anyway? Your referendum votes were tacitly recognized by your South Sudanese brothers and sisters fellows. Crimea region of Ukraine just did what you fellows did and run to Russia federation.>>>

      repondre message

      • 13 April 05:31, by Langbaar

        and the same criminals who think, *they own the world, that they are everyone in the world’s oxygen and that they control the world’s ocean waves* Good luck to the vermin, they have step on the wrong people feet----the Dinkas/Muonyjiengs of the Sudan. The evils even swear that their lifestyle is under under attack and that they cannot be their cloned so-called arab of North North without South Sudan>>>>

        repondre message

        • 13 April 05:37, by Langbaar

          South Sudan is being used a geopolitical chess game or football by these creatures just like their then ’DR Congo, Angola, Mozambique, Southern African countries, Central Africa republic (C.A.R), some of french colonies in West Africa, their Middle East backyard, some of their creeps in Asia, Eastern Europe, Cuba and South America during their so-called COLD WAR’>>>

          repondre message

          • 13 April 05:44, by Langbaar

            and the vermin hope that South Sudan would be *re-united with our cloned so-called arabs in the North just like their then ’East and West Germany’* And then the vermin would then run to their capitals and brag that their so-called *Western Civilization and capitalism have prevail over their so-called communism or socialism*>>>>

            repondre message

            • 13 April 05:52, by Langbaar

              Our cowboy hat wearer, Mr. Salva Kiir and bunch of fools who who worship the evil juus (so-called israel) let our country and our people be bullied by some criminals here in the region, the Africa Union (AU), IGAD, the UN, NGOs and their evil juus (so-called israel). But the low lives are going to be bombed oblivion or extortion, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM fellows>>>>

              repondre message

              • 13 April 06:05, by Langbaar

                Our country was projected to made like *Dubai, Hong Kong or Singapore* by these vermin. ’The whole project’ was to *stem the west African love lives, Darfuri criminals, Eritreans, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians) and even South Sudanese if at all there any any and other Africans from crossing the ’Mediterranean sea’ to Italy, Spain or other parts of Europe*>>>>

                repondre message

                • 13 April 06:15, by Langbaar

                  Again the whole dirty game was to *stem the west African low lives, Darfuri criminals, Eritreans, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians) and even South Sudanese if at all there any and other Africans from crossing the ’Red sea’ to evil juus (so-called israel), Saudi Arabia or their gulf Arab states’ client states.*>>>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 13 April 06:22, by Langbaar

                    There are no damn resources in ’cloned arab North Sudan, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), Kenya, Rwanda or Uganda’. ’But South Sudan resources, land and our Nile waters were what these *vermin* their project to. But again, the vermin have step on wrong people feet----us, the Dinkas/Mmuonyjiengs of the Sudan lowly informed fools.>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 13 April 07:04, by Langbaar

                      Riek Machar was working for evils. We have have killed him. He even married an English NGO worker long time ago. We killed her along the Ngong Road in Nairobi, Kenya, 1997. Mr. Riek Machar went and study *magic in the devil infested island of England, Bradford university*,.>>>>

                      repondre message

    • 13 April 06:45, by Kenyang ll

      Times when our black cousin Misseriya, Baggara and Rizragad run to shit on our sides are coming to an end. Their too long misused by Khartoum successive regimes to destroy Dinka villages will eventually catch up with them. Their destructions pushed Dinka youth to join SPLA, now South Sudan.

      repondre message

      • 13 April 06:51, by Kenyang ll

        Dinka Ngok like Dinka Malual love peaceful coexistent. But there’ll be no amount of force in Khartoum or anywhere that can make Abyei Misseriya country or North Sudan.

        repondre message

  • 13 April 05:54, by Games

    Langbaar
    You need keep up with your medications. You seems that you are not following the pattern of what is going on with Abyei. Abyei is North Sudan affairs according to Michael Makuei Lueth. Stop disturbing us for the gone case.

    repondre message

    • 13 April 06:27, by Mayendit

      Games please focusing about Nuers of Gambella Ethiopia, the government of Ethiopian is treating Nuers people like slavery. Why you bothering yourself when 99% of Nuers people are traitors and collaborators. Look the Dinkas people have liberated Eastern Equatoria regions, Central Eduatoria regions and as well as Western Equatoria regions in the absence of the Nuers people. Ashamed on you guys.

      repondre message

      • 13 April 06:36, by Games

        Mayedit
        Nuer Ethiopia have more freedom than those in shithole so call South Sudan. They have so many representatives in the national parliament and over 97% that are running the Gambella regional government are Nuer
        .

        repondre message

      • 13 April 06:40, by Mayendit

        Mr.Games
        The Northern Sudanese government knows very well about the Dinkas of Bhar-El Ghazal regions. If those Misseriya Militan don’t stopped attacked the people of Abyei communities apparently, the Bahr El Ghazal’s youths will takes armies and when they joined fighting eventually, things are going to turned different ways mark my words. Abyei is not difficult like others big towns were captured

        repondre message

        • 13 April 06:58, by Games

          Mayedit
          You should understand what Makuei Lueth means about the Abyei situation is Khartoum affairs. Any war without mighty Nuer is waste of time. Makuei Lueth knows exactly that there are no Unity in the country at the moment.

          repondre message

      • 13 April 06:45, by Games

        Mayedit
        I was in Equatorian regions from 1993-7 with the current Chief of Staffs and we did not completely liberate those areas you had mentioned. Only couples of towns were captured by SPL. And after that the CPA came a lives

        repondre message

        • 13 April 07:56, by Mayendit

          Mr.Games you are a liar.
          Starting with Eastern Equatoria regions, Kopeat was captured in 1987. Kela was also captured on August 1988. Torit was captured in 1989 even though Kopeat and Torit were recaptured by Khartoum yet, the SPLA operations were on the way.Central Equatoria region it was Juba only remain and the rest were captured and Western Eduatoria regions were liberated all. Lake regions a

          repondre message

  • 13 April 06:01, by Mayendit

    Absolutely no peaceful with Nomads Misseriya tribes, because they have killed 32 people in the last year. First of all, any tribe that caused deaths on South Sudanese people must be banned from entering into our country. If Misseriya Militan became another problem in Bahr El Ghazal regions then, we will asking youths to takes armies and go after them.

    repondre message

  • 13 April 06:12, by Mayendit

    Ngok Dinka are stupid otherwise, a thousands people would have leave Khartoum government after South Sudan independence 2011. If you go to Northern Sudan perhaps, you will find youths, business people and politicians are still begging Khartoum government on the other hand, they shouting when the Misseriya murdering 32 people, 24 wounded and 15 children abducted. Move out all from Northern Sudan

    repondre message

    • 13 April 06:29, by Games

      Mayedit
      Abyei situation is more complicated than what you Dinka thinks. More Ngok-Dinka, esp some of their politicians are
      not ready to be part of South Sudan. Even if you want to go and declare a war against Arab North for Abyei people to be free. There are more likely to be probably fighting indirect war with those Dinka in the North

      repondre message

      • 13 April 06:56, by Mayendit

        Games
        If someone tell me the truth thus, I would accepted likewise, what you said now undeniable because some of the Ngok Dinka have been brainwash for every long time however, Abyei region will never become a Northern Sudan even if it cost lives let it be because our rights. If the Chief of Fagak community made a deal with Ethiopian P.M. This would be considered illegal agreement.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



