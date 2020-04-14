Al-Hilu accuses Sudan of providing military support to Agar

 
 
 
Abdel Aziz Al-Hilu (C) poses with the FFC delegation in Juba on 9 Feb 2020 (ST Photo)April 14, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The SPLM-N led by Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu accused the Sudanese government of supporting the other faction of the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar and allocating them areas to establish military camps in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Tuesday, the SPLM-N al-Hilu Jaber Komandan Komi said the transitional government was not serious about achieving peace in Sudan.
 
The transitional government granted lands under its control to Agar and Arman Group touse it as liberated areas and displacement centres under their control in order to enable them to implement the humanitarian agreement that they signed with them to distribute relief (to civilians).

At the same time, the government is impeding the arrival of relief and humanitarian aid to the real displaced people in the areas controlled by the SPLM North.

Khartoum facilities recruitment and even opened military training centres for the SPLM-N AGar in the areas of Al-Nilah, Nabqah, Karkoura, Sinjakaya, Manqo in South Kordofan state, despite the opposition of local residents and traditional leaders.

He went further to claim that the government open a training centre in the districts of Direng and Ovnik, north of Polnak, west of Masfa, in the locality of Pao in Blue Nile State.

He said that recruitment is now taking place in several areas to help them build forces that no one knows the purpose of this action so far.

The government and the SPLM-N Agar have finalized talks as they wait with other SRF tracks the end of talks for peace in Darfur before to discuss national matters and sign a comprehensive peace agreement.

While the mediation has stopped talks between the government and the SPLM-N al-Hilu as they failed to break the deadlock.

Al-Hilu group refuse to engage in negotiations before to include the self-determination and secular state in the agenda of the talks.

The government, for its part, says not ready to discuss self-determination with the rebel group. For the separation between the state and religion, it says the matter should be discussed at the constitutional conference, not peace talks.

(ST)

  • 15 April 02:18, by Mayendit

    Huge man and too stupid drakass Malik Agar and Yairs Arman are people for food. Malik Agar is very fearful man who have never liberated a single town since the Chairman of the SPLM Dr.John Garang was alive. He was been fooling the people of Blue Nile region while, he is getting bribe money and his people are suffering what a Idiocy man?.

