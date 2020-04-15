 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 15 April 2020

U.S. court closes USS Cole case against Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 15, 2020 (WASHINGTON) - A U.S. judge closed the case of the victims of USS Cole bombing against the Government of Sudan on Monday, nearly 20 years after the attack which killed 17 U.S. Navy sailors.

Parents and friends at the funeral in 2000 for a sailor killed during the bombing of the USS Cole. (AFP File Photo)On 3 April, the families of the victims and the Sudanese government filed a joint stipulation demanding to close the case as Khartoum paid them a $30 million compensation agreed in February 2020.

Robert Doumar Senior US District Judge in Eastern Virginia signed an order close the case on Monday 13 April.

"It is so ordered" reads the decision seen by Sudan Tribune.

17 sailors were killed and dozens wounded in an attack on the destroyer USS Cole carried out by two men while refuelling in the Yemeni port of Aden on October 12, 2000.

In 2014, a U.S. court said that Sudan’s aid to al Qaeda "led to the murders" of the 17 Americans in the bombing of the USS Cole and awarded the families $35 million.

Trump administration told the Sudanese government that settlement of the cases of the victims of the terror victims was crucial before to remove the country from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Sudan now is negotiating with the victims of the attacks on the U.S. embassies in Nairobi as well as Dar es Salaam on August 7, 1998.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


We Celebrate the Anniversary of Bashir Removal from Power in Sudan 2020-04-11 22:40:16 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman After a Year of Political Upheaval in Sudan comes the Saturday, April 11, 2020, as a Special Day for the people of Sudan as it coincides with the Day of the overthrow of (...)

The Sudanese doctors who are growing basil around our country 2020-04-06 17:25:39 By Yasir Arman (1) Lord Kitchener stroked his heavy moustache and felt a little puzzled after restarting his smartphone and playing back the messages on that phone which had not worked since the (...)

COVID-19 Coronavirus: Unity for Survival in Africa 2020-04-06 14:49:16 By Arlene J. Schar and Dr David Leffler As the COVID-19 virus pandemic impacts peoples' lives worldwide, society shuts down in an effort to contain it. People find themselves isolated at home, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.