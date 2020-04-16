SPLM-IO rejects formation of caretaker state governments in South Sudan

April 16, 2020 (JUBA) - The SPLM-IO reiterated its calls for the appointment of governors and rejected the formation of caretaker state governments proposed by the SPLM-IG.

Riek Machar South Sudan FVP (Reuters photo)

The distribution of the 10 state-governor positions between the four signatory f the revitalized peace agreement means that SPLM-IG with its 55% will get 5 governors, the SPLM-IO with its 27% will get 3 governors, the SSOA with its 10% one governor and the OPP with its 8% will also have one governor.

Nonetheless, the group of President Kiir demands to have 6 governors, saying they have conceded and accepted the 10 states instead of the 32 states.

In a statement issued Wednesday 15 April after meeting held on Tuesday evening, the SPLM-IO of FVP Riek Machar discussed a proposal to appoint caretaker state governments made by the majority component of the transitional government.

"The SPLM/A (IO) rejects the proposal to form caretaker state governments, as it is a violation to the Agreement," concluded the meeting which was dedicated to reviewing the progress and challenges faced in the implementation of the peace agreement.

"Division of states based on the Agreement must be respected," stressed the statement before to add "Any change to this formula is a violation of the Agreement".

On Saturday 28 March, Augustino Njoroge, the head of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) urged the South Sudanese parties to expedite the appointment of state governors and local governments.

His call came after a letter Machar had addressed to the RJMEC to break the deadlock in line with the modalities of the power-sharing as provided in the peace agreement.

Also, Thomas Peter the head of the holdout faction of Federal Democratic Party, said in a statement to Sudan Tribune that "any delay in the formation of state governments threatens the entire agreement".

The SPLM-IO, also, recalled its rejection for the creation of the three Administrative Areas of Abyei, Ruweng, and Greater Pibor.

"The unilateral creation of the three Administrative Areas is a violation of the agreement reached by the two Principals in Addis Ababa; the parties need to formally discuss the need and criteria for the creation of any administrative area in the country."

"If it is determined that the RTGoNU must create administrative areas, then, they must be shared under the power-sharing ratios established in the R-ARCSS," proposed the statement.

(ST)