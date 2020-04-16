 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 16 April 2020

SPLM-IO rejects formation of caretaker state governments in South Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 16, 2020 (JUBA) - The SPLM-IO reiterated its calls for the appointment of governors and rejected the formation of caretaker state governments proposed by the SPLM-IG.

JPEG - 14.7 kb
Riek Machar South Sudan FVP (Reuters photo)

The distribution of the 10 state-governor positions between the four signatory f the revitalized peace agreement means that SPLM-IG with its 55% will get 5 governors, the SPLM-IO with its 27% will get 3 governors, the SSOA with its 10% one governor and the OPP with its 8% will also have one governor.

Nonetheless, the group of President Kiir demands to have 6 governors, saying they have conceded and accepted the 10 states instead of the 32 states.

In a statement issued Wednesday 15 April after meeting held on Tuesday evening, the SPLM-IO of FVP Riek Machar discussed a proposal to appoint caretaker state governments made by the majority component of the transitional government.

"The SPLM/A (IO) rejects the proposal to form caretaker state governments, as it is a violation to the Agreement," concluded the meeting which was dedicated to reviewing the progress and challenges faced in the implementation of the peace agreement.

"Division of states based on the Agreement must be respected," stressed the statement before to add "Any change to this formula is a violation of the Agreement".

On Saturday 28 March, Augustino Njoroge, the head of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) urged the South Sudanese parties to expedite the appointment of state governors and local governments.

His call came after a letter Machar had addressed to the RJMEC to break the deadlock in line with the modalities of the power-sharing as provided in the peace agreement.

Also, Thomas Peter the head of the holdout faction of Federal Democratic Party, said in a statement to Sudan Tribune that "any delay in the formation of state governments threatens the entire agreement".

The SPLM-IO, also, recalled its rejection for the creation of the three Administrative Areas of Abyei, Ruweng, and Greater Pibor.

"The unilateral creation of the three Administrative Areas is a violation of the agreement reached by the two Principals in Addis Ababa; the parties need to formally discuss the need and criteria for the creation of any administrative area in the country."

"If it is determined that the RTGoNU must create administrative areas, then, they must be shared under the power-sharing ratios established in the R-ARCSS," proposed the statement.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 16 April 08:41, by Langbaar

    Mr. Riek Machar and his allies should just-man-the-damn-up and swallow the hard truth. Ngungdeng Buong magician you fools have been playing over South Sudan and the South Sudanese people in foreign capitals, hotels and bars isn’t going to fly again over our country and over our people. Mr. Salva Kiir and his bunch of fools let you (Mr. Riek Machar) play balls with our country and over people.>>>>

    repondre message

    • 16 April 08:48, by Langbaar

      You have always been used by our enemies with Lam Akol, Joseph Kony LRA, Alfred Lado Gore, Ismael Kony and other bunch of low lives to slow down South Sudanese people progress. But there are some limits piece of evil. There are some states here in South Sudan you will never ever again step your treasonous feet into are here in the so-called greater Upper Nile>>>>

      repondre message

      • 16 April 08:56, by Langbaar

        Here in South Sudan, you low lives thought the so-called UN NEW WORLD ORDER, REGIONAL INTEGRATION or GOVERNMENT WITHOUT BORDERS being propagated by *secret societies of former president of South Africa, Mr. Thabo Mbeki, former Rwandan president, current Abesh (so-called ethiopian) prime minister, Abiye Ahmed, Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga,>>>>

        repondre message

        • 16 April 09:05, by Langbaar

          former Nigerian president, Mr. Olusagan Obanjo; the current low lives of Mr. Yasir Arman and Malik Agar in the SPLM-N. And their secret societies’ criminals *in the UN and the West of Mr. Barak Hussein Obama, Susan Rice, Ban Ki Moon and other bunch of low lives who covet our country and our people to death.>>>>>

          repondre message

          • 16 April 09:14, by Langbaar

            Mr. Riek Machar, there would no evil juus (so-called israelis), Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), white English criminals in *Kenyan towns of Laikipia, Nanyuki, Nairobi, Central Africa Republic (C.A.R), Chad, DR Congo, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique; we may have some problems with Germans in Namibia, we are going to bomb them nevertheless>>>>

            repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


We Celebrate the Anniversary of Bashir Removal from Power in Sudan 2020-04-11 22:40:16 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman After a Year of Political Upheaval in Sudan comes the Saturday, April 11, 2020, as a Special Day for the people of Sudan as it coincides with the Day of the overthrow of (...)

The Sudanese doctors who are growing basil around our country 2020-04-06 17:25:39 By Yasir Arman (1) Lord Kitchener stroked his heavy moustache and felt a little puzzled after restarting his smartphone and playing back the messages on that phone which had not worked since the (...)

COVID-19 Coronavirus: Unity for Survival in Africa 2020-04-06 14:49:16 By Arlene J. Schar and Dr David Leffler As the COVID-19 virus pandemic impacts peoples' lives worldwide, society shuts down in an effort to contain it. People find themselves isolated at home, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.