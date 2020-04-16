SPLM-N Agar says al-Hilu still thinking with Sudan’s old regime mentality

April 16, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The SPLM-N led by Malik Agar denied accusations by the SPLM-N led by Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu that they have established camps a territory given by the government saying that are still thinking with the mentality of the former regime.

In a statement on Tuesday, the al-Hilu Movement said that the transitional government was not serious about achieving peace in Sudan pointing the Sudanese army had allocated lands in several areas in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states to establish camps.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ismail Jalab SPLM-N Agar Secretary-General denounced the new allegations of the al-Hilu group saying that they had claimed that they are a cyber-movement comprising two sacked people.

"In either case, (al-Hilu) is lying and he must admit that there are two movements resulting from his coup." "If we wanted war, we would not have signed a humanitarian cessation of hostilities agreement supervised by a third party," said Jalab.

He further said when they paid a recent visit to Oulu area in South Kordofan which has been under the control of SPLM-N since the 1990s, the Hilo movement sometimes claims that it was given by the South Sudanese government and at other times that it was allocated by the government of Sudan.

"He should show the certificate of land ownership so that people know who gave us the areas," he said adding that these areas are liberated by the martyrs.

The SPLM-N al-Hilu rejects engaging in negotiations with the government before to include the right to self-determination and the separation of religion and state in the agenda of the talks.

On 9 January 2020, Sudanese Prime Minister visited the SPLM-N al-Hilu’s stronghold area of Kauda and called on the rebel group to negotiate a peace agreement with the transitional government formed after the collapse of the former Islamist regime.

Jalab said that al-Hilu is still thinking with the mentality of the old regime and refuses to recognize that the revolution changed the situation on the ground.

"Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu did not hear about the revolution and it is not reflected in his negotiation agenda. He considers the Prime Minister who visited Kauda, accepted his conditions and satisfied his arrogance, as a Jellabi (northern merchant) like Omer al-Bashir," he stressed.

The SPLM-N al-Hilu dismissed its former leader Malik Agar and the secretary-general, Yasir Arman, saying they declined to follow al-Hilu who was the vice-chairman of the unified SOLM-N in his proposal to demand the right to self-determination as a result of the Bashir government’s refusal to accept religious diversity and the cultural specificity of the Two Areas.

