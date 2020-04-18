 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 18 April 2020

Hamdok postpones appointment of Sudan’s state governors

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 18, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok decided, on Saturday, to postpone the appointment of state governors, which is supposed to be announced today according to a timetable agreed by the transitional government partners.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok holds talks at the US Capitol in a landmark visit to Washington (AFP Photo JIM WATSON)The country’s ruling partners - the Sovereign Council, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and the government - last week endorsed a plan for carrying out several reforms including a timeframe. Among others, the state governors had to be appointed on April 18.

"The governors of the states will not be announced today (Saturday), as the prime minister is still holding consultations with the leaders of the Revolutionary Front," Albaraq al-Nazir Al-Warraq the Press Secretary of the Prime Minister, told Sudan Tribune on Saturday.

Al-Warraq indicated that understandings between the ruling partners to reach consensus on the postponement are still ongoing.

On Saturday, the Revolutionary Front expressed its willingness to accept the appointment of state governors and the Transitional Legislative Council in Sudan, provided that new standards are set for their selection besides its participation in the nomination process.

Sudan Tribune learnt that Hamdouk in vain spent many hours on Saturday in phone calls with the SRF leaders in Juba in a bid to persuade them to accept the appointment of state governors.

For his part, Siddiq Youssef a member of the FFC leadership council told Sudan Tribune that the SRF cannot dictate its positions on the government "because it is not part of it".

"The Revolutionary Front has nothing to do with government appointments, they are still negotiating (peace) with the government."

He further said that they are following the matter with the Prime Minister to issue a decision appointing state governors as soon as possible.

Youssef underscored that the would-be appointed state governors will be commissioned time until a comprehensive peace is signed.

The FFC and the military component have agreed to reshuffle the transitional authority to include representatives of the armed groups at all the levels of power once a peace agreement is agreed.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Call for National Sorry Day in South Sudan 2020-04-17 14:12:55 Open Letter to His Excellency, President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit Dear Your Excellency, Greetings and congratulations on the formation of the Transitional Government of National (...)

We Celebrate the Anniversary of Bashir Removal from Power in Sudan 2020-04-11 22:40:16 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman After a Year of Political Upheaval in Sudan comes the Saturday, April 11, 2020, as a Special Day for the people of Sudan as it coincides with the Day of the overthrow of (...)

The Sudanese doctors who are growing basil around our country 2020-04-06 17:25:39 By Yasir Arman (1) Lord Kitchener stroked his heavy moustache and felt a little puzzled after restarting his smartphone and playing back the messages on that phone which had not worked since the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.