Hamdok postpones appointment of Sudan’s state governors

April 18, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok decided, on Saturday, to postpone the appointment of state governors, which is supposed to be announced today according to a timetable agreed by the transitional government partners.

The country’s ruling partners - the Sovereign Council, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and the government - last week endorsed a plan for carrying out several reforms including a timeframe. Among others, the state governors had to be appointed on April 18.

"The governors of the states will not be announced today (Saturday), as the prime minister is still holding consultations with the leaders of the Revolutionary Front," Albaraq al-Nazir Al-Warraq the Press Secretary of the Prime Minister, told Sudan Tribune on Saturday.

Al-Warraq indicated that understandings between the ruling partners to reach consensus on the postponement are still ongoing.

On Saturday, the Revolutionary Front expressed its willingness to accept the appointment of state governors and the Transitional Legislative Council in Sudan, provided that new standards are set for their selection besides its participation in the nomination process.

Sudan Tribune learnt that Hamdouk in vain spent many hours on Saturday in phone calls with the SRF leaders in Juba in a bid to persuade them to accept the appointment of state governors.

For his part, Siddiq Youssef a member of the FFC leadership council told Sudan Tribune that the SRF cannot dictate its positions on the government "because it is not part of it".

"The Revolutionary Front has nothing to do with government appointments, they are still negotiating (peace) with the government."

He further said that they are following the matter with the Prime Minister to issue a decision appointing state governors as soon as possible.

Youssef underscored that the would-be appointed state governors will be commissioned time until a comprehensive peace is signed.

The FFC and the military component have agreed to reshuffle the transitional authority to include representatives of the armed groups at all the levels of power once a peace agreement is agreed.

