Information minister suspends South Sudan TV managing director

April 20, 2020 (JUBA) - Information Minister Michael Makuei has suspended James Magok Chilim the Managing Director of South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) for his "incompetence".
In a ministerial order on Friday 17 April Makuei blamed Chilim for his "intransigence, disobedience and incompetence in the management of the SSBC".
The decision further provides that he will be "suspended without pay until further notice" and directed The SSBC Director-General Susan Alphonse to do his job during the transition.
The management of the official broadcaster was criticized for its poor performance, but the SSBC officials say they have no means to hire qualified staff members or to train the current staff or to buy modern TV production gears.
On 10 April, a week before his suspension, Chilim suspended a journalist James Arusi Tanga for including file footage of FVP Riek Machar in a story about President Salva Kiir on 9 April.
"Such mistakes can no longer be tolerated in SSBC: you are hereby suspended until further notice with effect from 10 April 2020."
(ST)
