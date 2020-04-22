Sudan’s coronavirus cases rise by 140

April 22, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan recorded 33 new deaths from the COVID-19 outbreak on Tuesday as the total rose to 144, according to the Federal Ministry of Health.
With this figure, Sudan now tops its direct eastern African nations as there are 113 confirmed cases, 3 deaths in Ethiopia, 39 cases in Eritrea, 4 cases in South Sudan.
However, it comes far behind Egypt where there are 3,490 confirmed cases and 264 deaths. In troubled Libya, there are 59 cases and one died while the Central African Republic has registered 14 cases so far.
"The Federal Ministry of Health announces the registration of 33 new cases of the new coronavirus, including one death, according to epidemiological reports for Tuesday, April 21, 2020".
"31 new cases were registered in the Khartoum State while two cases were recorded in the Gezira State, one of whom died".
The statement said that the number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus has risen to 140, and the death toll has reached 13 deaths.
The Minister of Health Akram Eltom on Tuesday pointed out that the medical personnel are working in difficult conditions, because of the scarcity of medication and shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE).
Khartoum State last Saturday imposed a complete lockdown, as part of government measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But the gatherings in the markets and shops still exist as people continue to queue to buy bread or fuel.
(ST)
