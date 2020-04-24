 
 
 
SSOMA should join their former groups to participate in South Sudan’s transition: IGAD

Barnaba Marial Benjamin shakes hands Thomas Cirilo after signing Ceasefire agreement in Roma on 14 Feb 2020 (Sant Egidio photo)

April 24, 2020 (JUBA) - The IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan said the holdout groups can join their former groups if they want to participate in the transitional process after the signing of a peace agreement with the government.

The South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA) and the South Sudanese government were expected to resume peace talks in March but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Saint’Edigio mediation team to cancel the meeting.

In a teleconference on Friday, Ismail Wais spoke to reporters about the outcome of the IGAD Council of Ministers extraordinary meeting which asked President Kiir to dissolve the incumbent legislative within a week and to reconstitute a new one ten days after.

Asked by Sudan Tribune about the possible participation of the SSOMA factions in the transitional period institutions, Wais said the holdout groups have two options.

"One alternative, they come back and again join their former institutions. The other alternative is to stand alone and join the process but not in the implementation as such. So they can prepare themselves and participate in the elections within three years, and take any activities or mandate given to them by the people of South Sudan".

These are the IGAD rule of engagement, he further asserted say all the parties and Sant’Egidio facilitators are aware of that.

However, Wais admitted that a solution should be found for the South Sudan Unified Front of Paul Malong which was not part of the IGAD mediated peace process.

"Paul Malong) is the only one to be outside the peace agreement. So with him, there could be any other solution we are discussing this with him," he said.

The IGAD Council of Ministers on Thursday endorsed the signing of the Rome Resolution on Monitoring and Verification of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement of 2017 between SOOMA and the government saying it would create a conducive environment for an all-inclusive peace process in South Sudan.

The SSOMA includes the Real Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (R-SPLM), National Salvation Front (NAS). South Sudan United Front (SSUF) and the United Democratic Revolutionary Movement/Army (UNDRM/A), National Democratic Movement-PF (NDM-PF), and Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC).

(ST)

  • 24 April 20:10, by The Rhino

    Join who?Shit,this drought company IGAD doesn’t stop surprising us with lame and weak proposals.Listen,Kiir IG thugs have already compromised and swallowed those voiceless opposition groups now in Juba,IO included.That is why we don’t see any peace implementation.All opposition groups now in Juba are like chickens in a cage, with no power whatsoever to drive the implementation of peace forward....

    repondre message

    • 24 April 20:20, by The Rhino

      ...according to the signed document/agreement.I suggest,this Djibouti Ismail Wais better tender his resignation and rather go look after camels at the horn of Africa than making reckless proposals,one after the other behind our suffering people.Let first those signatories to the agreement i.e. IG,IO and etc keep their words and make concrete visible progress on the ground, then maybe the..........

      repondre message

      • 24 April 20:26, by The Rhino

        ...holdout groups will join them.Look,these worthless African organizations always love to throw things together and hope that miracles happen,shit it won’t!Therefore,holdout groups should not waste their time listening to such dead proposals.Answer is big NO,Mr.Djibouti Ismail,done!

        repondre message

  • 24 April 20:29, by jubaone

    Rhino
    Thank you! This worthless Djibouti camel herder has resurfaced after staying idle for a while. Let him first ensure that IGAD, the drought enterprise implement the RTGoNU to its successful end. Only when it succeeds can he think of involving NAS. Like all cow 🐮 and camel herders, they are irrational and often want a quick fix. Idiots.

    repondre message

    • 24 April 21:15, by Langbaar

      The Rhino piece of trash. They are equated with South Sudanese by the vermin you low lives often worship. Do you low lives know that your Abesh (so-called Ethiopia) is ’a landlocked county?’. I doubt it because many SUDAN TRIBUNE trolls are the most fools on earth. Mr. Abiye Ahmed, the greatest charlatan, was used by our enemies and the evils>>>

      repondre message

      • 24 April 21:26, by Langbaar

        whom our low lowly informed often called their ’allies or uncles’. Mr. Abiye Ahmed was given the ’the European token----the so-called *Nobel peace prize*. And the dirty intrigue behind this *cheap and dirty intrigue* by our enemies was to *Geopolitical chess or football played by our enemies.>>>

        repondre message

        • 24 April 21:38, by Langbaar

          Was the so-called "Africa unity and regional integration". Being propagated by secret societies of *Thabo Mbeki, Paul Kagame, Barack Hussein Obama, Susan Rice, Ban Ki Moon, Mary Robinson, and other bunch evils who have sold themselves to the devil and who think, our country and people are parts of their evil empire. Our elders have let our country and people’s guards down. And some some of them ar

          repondre message

          • 24 April 21:51, by Langbaar

            are going to pay a very heavy price. We have informed our fools to let us round up anything that is connected to *the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, English people, cloned Arabs of North Sudan, Abeshas (so-called Ethiopians), some of the Bantuses, kill them and throw the vermins>

            repondre message

            • 24 April 22:03, by Langbaar

              into the Nile and be done with the vermins. But our elders are not heeding our warning again. The low criminals would even think, "we are just bunch of young boys with some attitudes toward white people again". We are here fellows, let us bombed these vermins, they are our ’existential enemies’.>>>>

              repondre message

Comment on this article



