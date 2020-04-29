Sudan denies arrival of Emirati security officials in humanitarian flight



April 29, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - A Sudanese government spokesman refuted press reports that Emirati officials had secretly arrived in Sudan in a plane carrying medical aid.

The Al-Jazeera TV channel said on Wednesday that an Emirati plane bearing the logo of the "Manchester City" soccer team landed in the military part of Khartoum airport on Tuesday, with prominent Emirati officials on board.

The news TV quoted sources as saying that the visit of Emirati officials, led by UAE National Security Adviser Tahnoon bin Zayed, came to discuss a mechanism to provide support to retired Libyan Major General Khalifa Haftar and to send Sudanese fighters to support his forces that have recently taken control of several advanced strategic positions in eastern Libya.

But Sudanese government spokesman Faisal Mohamed Saleh told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday that whoever visits Sudan does not need to hide in a cargo plane, as he said.

"Despite the airport’s closure to regular flights, our country can receive official visits, according to known health precautions," he added.

He pointed out that the Sudanese government had previously received a large Egyptian delegation including the Director of Intelligence Service and the Minister of Irrigation.

"We do this because political events in the regional and international scene do not stop," he said before to add "No one visiting us needs to come hiding in a cargo plane."

The Spokesman affirmed that the Sudanese government’s position on the conflict in Libya is public and known and that Khartoum has continued to support dialogue between the various Libyan parties to reach a peaceful and consensual solution.

"Sudan will not be involved in any military action in Libya," he stressed.

Troops loyal to Haftar have pursued their advance on the capital Tripoli, despite international calls for a halt amid reports saying he controls large parts of town.

Since 2014, Libya has been divided between the areas controlled by the internationally recognized National Accord government in Tripoli and the northwest, and the territories controlled by forces stationed in eastern Benghazi.

He said that the plane that landed at the Khartoum airport with the logo "Manchester City" was carrying medical aid pointing that the event was documented in pictures during the unloading of those shipments.

The minister regretted that Al-Jazeera had abandoned its work as a news channel and turned into "just a tool for third-level intelligence sources," as he said.

He further said that the Doha based TV had been targeting Sudan with successive false news "Without any kindness to verify (its accuracy) and no professional commitment to the correction."

(ST)