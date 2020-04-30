Hemetti, Gatluak discuss security situation in Abyei

April 30, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The deputy head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, Thursday discussed the security developments in the disputed areas of Abyei with the South Sudanese presidential for security affairs.

Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan Daglo "Hemetti" and Tut Kew Gatluak spoke by telephone about recent bloody attacks that took place in Abyei, according to the official SUNA.

"The two sides agreed on the need to find radical and final solutions to the problem during the next two days," said the agency without further details about these attacks.

The statement said Abyei witnessed during the past two days some frictions that caused some victims without elaborating on the incidents.

United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNIFSA) did not issue a statement about the attack.

On 13 April, Misseriya armed men attacked Mabok village in southern Abyei killing four Ngok Dinka and kidnapping of one child. Also, some 50 dwellings in the village were burnt down.

The two sides stressed that such problems that occur occasionally cannot affect the eternal relations between the peoples of the two brotherly countries, said the statement.

(ST)