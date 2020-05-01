 
 
 
FDP faction joins Malong's South Sudan United Front

May 1, 2020 (JUBA) - The Federal Democratic Party (FDP) faction under the leadership of Thomas Peter Okaich has merged Friday with the South Sudan United Front (SSUF) of General Paul Malong.

Thomas Peter OkaichThe FDP faction was until recently part of the National Alliance for Democracy And Freedom Action (NADAFA) led by Dr Hakim Dario, an alliance of holdout groups that reject the revitalized peace agreement after their participation in the IGAD-led peace process.

The SSUF on Friday released a welcome note to announce that Okaich and Garang Malual Deng Yaak together with 25 other people have joined them.

"It is with great pleasure that the (SSUF/A) welcomes to its rank and file the new members who have expressed interest in joining hands with likeminded comrades of this great Movement so as to collectively champion for a better South Sudan," reads a statement signed by Sunday de John, the group spokesman.

"The sacrifice made to abandon their organizations so as to lend efforts towards effecting the much-needed change is commendable," de John stressed.

Reached by Sudan Tribune, Okaich confirmed they are now part of the SSUF adding that the merger was a result of positive negotiations with General Malong.

"We will work together under the leadership of General Paul Malong to achieve the aspiration of South Sudanese for peace security and stability and development," he added.

The SSUF which was not part of the IGAD brokered peace process is now engaged within the SSOMA in a political process mediated by the Sant’Egidio religious community aiming to bring all the holdout groups to join peace and ending the war in South Sudan.

The negotiations under the Rome Declaration have been suspended due to the global health crisis caused by the spread of COVID-19.

(ST)

Comment on this article



