Foreign Minister says optimistic about Sudan removal from terror list

May 2, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Minister Asma Abdallah said she is optimistic about Sudan’s removal from the terror list despite the "obstacles" raised by the American administration.

Abdallah was speaking in a talk show at the Sudan TV on Saturday evening within the government efforts to improve communication with Sudanese people and to explain what has been achieved in the programme of the transitional period.

Asked whether she shares the optimism expressed by the Chairman of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan about the country removal from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, the minister seemed more cautious and pointed that the process has many ramifications.

She said that the U.S. officials insist that the removal is a process to carry out, not a simple decision to make.

Further, Washington says this political process requires congressional approval, some requirements that must be met, in addition to financial compensations to the victims of the terror attacks, she added.

"So, there are always things that they mention and say that they have not been fulfilled. But despite that, there is talk that things will reach their end and that these sanctions will be lifted,"

"Let us be optimistic," she emphasized.

Normally, Sudan has fulfilled all the requirements that Washington demand for its removal from the blacklist and with direct relation to the alleged support to terrorist groups.

Also, Washington included some political conditions but they are in the core programme of the transitional government such as religious freedom and human rights.

Regarding the compensation for the victims of terror attacks, Sudan reached a settlement with the victims of the USS Cole and paid the compensations. While discussions are still taking place with the victims of the attacks on U.S. embassies in Dar es Salam and Nairobi.

The Sudanese government showed keenness to remove U.S. sanctions on Sudan as a necessary step to enter into a long process with international financial institutions on foreign debt relief to improve the country’s image restore confidence among investors.

