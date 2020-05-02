May 2, 2020 (JUBA) - Former governor of Boma area David Yau Yau said he travelled recently to his homeland with the support of the government to encourage people to remain committed to peace and to discourage intercommunal fighting.

Yau Yau on Thursday 30 April met with President Salva Kiir and briefed him about the security situation in the Boma area of Jonglei state.

The meeting took place after rumours that he rebelled again against the government because it abolished the state after the re-establishment of the 10-state system.

However, in an interview with the South Sudan TV (SSCB) on Friday Yau Yau said these "unfounded allegations" were circulated by those who wanted to promote their candidates to be appointed at the head of the newly created special area in Boma

These rumours are "smoke without fire" he said before to recall that he is the SPLM IG leader in Boma area.

He disclosed that his travel to Boma was facilitated by of the South Sudanese army to encourage former rebels that joined the revitalized peace agreement under the leadership of Gen Khalid Boutrus to remain committed to the peace pact.

However, he stressed that there was no rebellion among these troops but probably mobilization to encourage them to defect, without naming a particular rebel group.

Boutrus troops in Boma, like other areas, are frustrated by the delay in salaries and poor living conditions in the cantonment sites.

Yau Yau, further, added that he as local leader felt the need to urge calm among Murle youth who were irritated by attacks from neighbouring areas particularly under the current power vacuum as no governor has been yet appointed.

"As a community leader, I felt that we can send a message for peace," without mentioning the Lou Nuer.

Akot Lual Arech presidential envoy to Pibor area who took part in the interview said some people circulated these rumours with the aim to push him again to rebel.

"From the day one I just disregarded this information," he stressed.

