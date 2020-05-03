No problem with requesting UN support for Sudan

There is no problem at all about the Sudanese Prime Minister asking the United Nations to lend a helping hand when it is Deemed Necessary for his Country

By Mahmoud A. Suleiman

This article comes against the backdrop of a plethora and overabundance of events that took place in our Sudan and the entire world recently. Nevertheless, I will start initiating this article by congratulating the Sudanese people in all the regions of Sudan on the occasion of blessed Month of Ramadan and I hope with sincerity from Almighty Allah, SWT, to accept our fasting in the manner that it pleases Him and protect us all from the Pandemic of the renewed Coronavirus (COVID – 19) that swept and it hit the whole world. Accordingly and at this juncture, we all must follow the preventive health instructions and measures that include maintaining social distancing, washing hands with soap and water, not touching the face, using a handkerchief, tissue paper or ones sleeve if a tissue paper is not at hand when sneezing, and throwing it into the dustbin immediately after that.

Dear honourable Sudanese people, as you know, in the past few days we have lost two of the dearest sons of Sudan who have been absented by the inevitable death that Almighty God has written to them. We pay our condolences to their families. The first of the two is the lawyer Ustaz Farouk Abu Issa who will be remembered by the glorious Sudanese Revolution of October 21, 1964. He will be remembered by those who are still alive and were participants in the Glorious Revolution; they remember very well the “Night of the Barricades”, when Ustaz Farouk Abu Issa, the then the Sudanese Government Minister of Information. We also ask God’s Mercy to late Dr. Mansour Khaled who was a Politician, writer, Author, diplomat, and a rebel. Both sons of Sudan have passed away after years of giving and sacrificing for the sake of homeland of Sudan and its people. The two characters that I have referred to, without a shred of doubt, the people of Sudan will remember them as the loyal Sudanese sons who have given so much for their people during their great struggles and the Sudanese people will remember them for generations to come in response to the sacrifices the two of them made for the sake of Sudan.

The request of being placed under the Chapter Seventh of the United Nations Charter is a right guaranteed by international law if it is deemed a necessity for the concerned country like Sudan today. One sees no problem whatsoever if it happens that the Prime Minister of Sudan Dr Abdullah Hamdok, asked the United Nations (UN) to place the case of Sudan under Article Seven of the Charter of the United Nations. The question that imposes itself at such occasion is as to what is the problem if it happens that the Prime Minister of Sudan, Dr Abdullah Hamdouk, asked the United Nations (UN) to place the dire case of Sudan under Article Seven of the United Nations Charter, given the fact that Sudan has been a member of the United Nations since 12 November 1956. What is going to hurt or harm Sudan if it happens that a request has been made by the Prime Minister of Sudan, given the fact that the country has been suffering the effects of the wars of attrition waged since 2003 by the currently ousted accursed regime leader Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir and ever since the Sudanese nation continued to suffer from extreme poverty and unable to meet the needs of the complex Peace which is in need of huge financial support and international experience to exit from war to a sustainable just peace that is extremely costly and can only be achieved by asking the United Nations (UN) Organisation for placing his country under the sixth clause of the aforementioned UN Charter.

One finds no problem if it happens that the Prime Minister of Sudan, Dr. Abdullah Hamdok has asked the United Nations (UN) to place the case of Sudan under Article Seven of the Charter of the United Nations. Sudan has been a member of the United Nations since 12 November 1956. What hurts Sudan if it happens that the request of the Prime Minister of Sudan who has been suffering the effects of the wars of exhaustion launched by the ousted ruling regime since 2003 and suffers from poverty and is unable to meet the needs of complex peace to need financial support and international experience to exit to the space of a sustainable and just peace where This can only be achieved by placing his country under the sixth clause of the aforementioned UN Charter. Thus, logical Questions will come in succession awaiting satisfactory answers.

Having said the foregoing, I would like to delve into the topic and the matter that has preoccupied and caused a lot of concern to the Sudanese people for some time and has been spearheaded by a few individuals among the Sudanese societies and subjected the communities into a fruitless Byzantine kind of debate. Moreover, that convoluted type of narrative has been orchestrated by those who are gossip-loving, empty of content, tending to waste of time in blundering and keeping people away from the things that matter to them. Those are the kind of individuals who are described as the half-illiterate educationally and scholastic dropouts at best, as indicated in the Sudanese vernacular. They tend to resort to such fruitless talk, showcasing and filling the social media spheres especially the WhatsApp with a lot of meaningless debates, around a subject, they have created which is as to why on earth the interim Sudanese Prime Minister Doctor Abdalla Hamdok chose to request the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to put the current situation in Sudan which continues languishing Suffering the legacy left by elements of the toppled regime for urgent help to place it under Chapter (VII) and after the glorious Popular Revolution of December 2018, where the components of Revolutionaries chanted for three basic citizenship rights of Freedom, Peace and Justice during the days of their Revolution that overthrew the Génocidaire Marshall Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir and his corrupt entourage. As we know that under Chapter (VII) of the (UNSC) Charter Sudan can fulfil the requirements of Peace in all parts of Sudan, and we know very well also that the Chapter Seven (VII) of the (UN) Charter is available for all the 193 countries who are Member Countries to ask for when the conditions of their countries are nearing failure after they have suffered from the War of attrition and whose surviving citizens have been languishing under harsh lives characterized by many years of being Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and in addition to the refugees and asylum seekers along with those who preferred The Diaspora existence away from being persecuted unjustly. This is the case in the Republic of Sudan even after the popular overthrow of the former National Congress Party (NCP) regime, the affiliate of the International Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM) entity chaired by deposed, dictator, who remains fugitive from the international justice, the Génocidaire Omer Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir.

The person about whom part of this article is concerned kept talking a lot without a clear meaning or benefit, accusing the Sudanese Prime Minister of trying to sell the sovereignty of our country to foreign former colonialist nations through begging in an unsuccessful attempt to get the kindness of those Five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), a matter which is close to national betrayal! What this person is talking about indicates his extreme ignorance and lack of familiarity with world politics and diplomacy. Unfortunately, we have to respond to his nonsense because his hear sayings have almost convinced some components of the Sudanese people who have no thorough and full knowledge as to how the United Nations (UN) can offer to help hand to member nations when they are in dire need.

Thus, it has become one’s duty to respond to the ongoing constant confusion that spins in the social media spheres such as the ‘WhatsApp’ around the United Nations (UN) Charter Chapters (VI) and (VII) requires some detailed information for the sake of the public to have some basic grasp of knowledge about the functions of the United Nations (UN) Charter and its two foregoing Chapters.

One of the tasks of CHAPTER (VII) of the United Nations (UN) Charter is the ACTION WITH RESPECT TO THREATS TO THE PEACE, BREACHES OF THE PEACE AND ACTS OF AGGRESSION. It is made up of a number of Articles starting with Article 39 and after series of articles ending in Article 51. For example, Article 39 states that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) shall determine the existence of any threat to the peace, breach of the peace, or act of aggression and shall make recommendations, or decide what measures shall be taken in accordance with Articles 41 and 42, to maintain or restore international peace and security.

https://www.un.org/en/sections/un-charter/un-charter-full-text/

Currently, Sudan is in urgent need of the United Nations (UN) efforts after achieving peace and the exit of the peacekeeping mission better known as the United Nations–African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) for short, and the establishment of the special political mission that provides funding in its programs from the budget and the estimated budget considering that the mandate of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and this greatly helps in the Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration (DDR), or Disarmament, Demobilisation, Repatriation, Reintegration and Resettlement (DDRRR) besides removing mines and explosive objects as well On the return and resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees, which are very costly operations. It should also be noted here that cooperation and coordination between special political missions and the United Nations (UN) system is an essential pillar in linking security issues and economic and social development issues, addressing the root causes of conflicts and assisting countries emerging from conflicts to build sustainable peace. And countries like Sudan, which emerged from wars that lasted for more than a quarter of a century, where there is no infrastructure and lacks the budget to support the livelihood of citizens, let alone finance support for building educational and health institutions and providing housing for returnees while providing drinking water sources.

It is also noteworthy that Private political missions generally summarize their competencies and mandate in preventing conflicts and assisting the parties emerging from the conflict such as Sudan to build sustainable peace, and this coordination has its (political) characteristic that is necessary as its name indicates, and these missions are dispatched based on the desire of the state concerned to implement the plans and programmes set by the countries according to their national needs. They range from, for example, peace promotion and maintenance, the use of good offices, promotion of reconciliations, mediation, facilitating negotiation between parties, assistance in conducting elections, avoiding conflicts associated with election results, and coordinating economic support. Donors and the provision of financial resources and the promotion of relevant peacebuilding issues of national capacity-building and empowerment of youth and women in establishing the concepts of a culture of peace and to help enable the rule of law and transitional justice and reform of the civil assistance service in the success of the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR) and mine clearance.

The mandate entrusted to special political missions stresses that national actors, including youth and women, can address the needs and goals of their societies in a sustainable manner and are better informed than those of the international employee. In order to achieve national ownership, special political missions work with national patrons (ministries, bodies, and councils represented in the National Commission), each in its area of competence to implement priorities, enhance local capabilities, and implement what is agreed upon with them. Furthermore, it should also be noted that political missions are characterized by their ability to respond quickly to deal with developments in the field of peacebuilding and maintenance and the ability to absorb the changes on the ground and for this they are ready to respond quickly to achieve long-term gains in the areas of peace promotion, without a thread of doubt Sudan is in a dire need of such support.

And at this juncture we have to acknowledge and appreciate that the partnership with regional and sub-regional organizations constitutes the cornerstone for the success of political missions and we have our experiences in cooperation between the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN) , and therefore the partnership between them can continue at the stage of the special political mission, and in such cases, the United Nations provides Strengthening capacities and technical assistance for the regional partner, Sudan, which is a founding member of the African Pan-African Organization, the former Organisation of African Unity (OAU) established on 25 May 1963 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, with 32 signatory governments.

https://www.google.com/search?q=OAU&oq=OAU&aqs=chrome..69i57j0l5j69i65l2.800j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

At this juncture one find it necessary for the sake of more knowledge about the functioning of some of the articles of the Charter of the United Nations, we will list some of its provisions as follows:

Article 39

The Security Council shall determine the existence of any threat to the peace, breach of the peace, or act of aggression and shall make recommendations, or decide what measures shall be taken in accordance with Articles 41 and 42, to maintain or restore international peace and security.

Article 40

In order to prevent an aggravation of the situation, the Security Council may, before making the recommendations or deciding upon the measures provided for in Article 39, call upon the parties concerned to comply with such provisional measures as it deems necessary or desirable. Such provisional measures shall be without prejudice to the rights, claims, or position of the parties concerned. The Security Council shall duly take account of failure to comply with such provisional measures.

Article 41

The Security Council may decide what measures not involving the use of armed force are to be employed to give effect to its decisions, and it may call upon the Members of the United Nations to apply such measures. These may include complete or partial interruption of economic relations and of rail, sea, air, postal, telegraphic, radio, and other means of communication, and the severance of diplomatic relations.

Article 42

Should the Security Council consider that measures provided for in Article 41 would be inadequate or have proved to be inadequate, it may take such action by air, sea, or land forces as may be necessary to maintain or restore international peace and security. Such action may include demonstrations, blockade, and other operations by air, sea, or land forces of Members of the United Nations.

Article 43

1. All Members of the United Nations, in order to contribute to the maintenance of international peace and security, undertake to make available to the Security Council, on its call and in accordance with a special agreement or agreements, armed forces, assistance, and facilities, including rights of passage, necessary for the purpose of maintaining international peace and security.

2. Such agreement or agreements shall govern the numbers and types of forces, their degree of readiness and the general location, and the nature of the facilities and assistance to be provided.

3. The agreement or agreements shall be negotiated as soon as possible on the initiative of the Security Council. They shall be concluded between the Security Council and Members or between the Security Council and groups of Members and shall be subject to ratification by the signatory states in accordance with their respective constitutional processes.

Article 44

When the Security Council has decided to use force it shall, before calling upon a Member not represented on it to provide armed forces in fulfilment of the obligations assumed under Article 43, invite that Member, if the Member so desires, to participate in the decisions of the Security Council concerning the employment of contingents of that Member’s armed forces.

Article 45

In order to enable the United Nations to take urgent military measures, Members shall hold immediately available national air-force contingents for combined international enforcement action. The strength and degree of readiness of these contingents and plans for their combined action shall be determined within the limits laid down in the special agreement or agreements referred to in Article 43, by the Security Council with the assistance of the Military Staff Committee.

Article 46

Plans for the application of armed force shall be made by the Security Council with the assistance of the Military Staff Committee.

Article 47

1. There shall be established a Military Staff Committee to advise and assist the Security Council on all questions relating to the Security Council’s military requirements for the maintenance of international peace and security, the employment and command of forces placed at its disposal, the regulation of armaments, and possible disarmament.

2. The Military Staff Committee shall consist of the Chiefs of Staff of the permanent members of the Security Council or their representatives. Any Member of the United Nations not permanently represented on the Committee shall be invited by the Committee to be associated with it when the efficient discharge of the Committee’s responsibilities requires the participation of that Member in its work.

3. The Military Staff Committee shall be responsible under the Security Council for the strategic direction of any armed forces placed at the disposal of the Security Council. Questions relating to the command of such forces shall be worked out subsequently.

4. The Military Staff Committee, with the authorization of the Security Council and after consultation with appropriate regional agencies, may establish regional sub-committees.

Article 48

1. The action required to carry out the decisions of the Security Council for the maintenance of international peace and security shall be taken by all the Members of the United Nations or by some of them, as the Security Council may determine.

2. Such decisions shall be carried out by the Members of the United Nations directly and through their action in the appropriate international agencies of which they are members.

Article 49

The Members of the United Nations shall join in affording mutual assistance in carrying out the measures decided upon by the Security Council.

Article 50

If preventive or enforcement measures against any state are taken by the Security Council, any other state, whether a Member of the United Nations or not, which finds itself confronted with special economic problems arising from the carrying out of those measures shall have the right to consult the Security Council with regard to a solution of those problems.

Article 51

Nothing in the present Charter shall impair the inherent right of individual or collective self-defence if an armed attack occurs against a Member of the United Nations, until the Security Council has taken measures necessary to maintain international peace and security. Measures taken by Members in the exercise of this right of self-defence shall be immediately reported to the Security Council and shall not in any way affect the authority and responsibility of the Security Council under the present Charter to take at any time such action as it deems necessary in order to maintain or restore international peace and security.

https://www.un.org/en/sections/un-charter/un-charter-full-text/

The following are some of the UNITED NATIONS QUOTES: “I hope the United Nations will ever remain the supreme forum of peace and justice, the authentic seat of freedom. More than ever before in human history, we share a common destiny. We can master it only if we face it together.

The UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan’s - the United Nations Message for the new millennium www.un.org › press › 19991215.sgsm7262.doc.html

https://www.un.org/press/en/1999/19991215.sgsm7262.doc.htm

15 Dec 1999 - Most of the world is at peace. ... A new century brings new hope, but can also bring new dangers — or old ones in ... Others still are more worried that human activities may be ruining the global ... More than ever before in human history, we share a common destiny. We can master it only if we face it together.

SECRETARY-GENERAL Kofi Annan EMPHASIZES IMPORTANT ROLE OF UNITED NATIONS FOR NEW MILLENNIUM Press Release SG/SM/7262

SECRETARY-GENERAL EMPHASIZES IMPORTANT ROLE OF UNITED NATIONS FOR NEW MILLENNIUM

19991215

Following is the text of Secretary Kofi Annan’s message for the new millennium:

“Today, we celebrate a special New Year with a momentous number: the Year Two Thousand.

As we move into a new millennium, many of us have much to be thankful for. Most of the world is at peace. Most of us are better educated than our parents or grandparents, and can expect to live longer lives, with greater freedom and a wider range of choices.

A new century brings new hope, but can also bring new dangers — or old ones in a new and alarming form.

Some of us fear seeing our jobs and our way of life destroyed by economic change. Others fear the spread of bigotry, violence or disease. Others still are more worried that human activities may be ruining the global environment. https://www.google.com/search?q=I+hope+the+United+Nations+will+ever+remain+the+supreme+forum+of+peace+and+justice%2C+the+authentic+seat+of+freedom.+More+than+ever+before+in+human+history%2C+we+share+a+common+destiny.+We+can+master+it+only+if+we+face+it+together.&oq=I+hope+the+United+Nations+will+ever+remain+the+supreme+forum+of+peace+and+justice%2C+the+authentic+seat+of+freedom.+More+than+ever+before+in+human+history%2C+we+share+a+common+destiny.+We+can+master+it+only+if+we+face+it+together.&aqs=chrome..69i57.1215j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8nt on which our life depends.”

Dwight D. Eisenhower the American Army General of the Army Dwight David "Ike" Eisenhower, GCB, OM was an American army general and statesman who served as the 34th President of the United States from 1953 to 1961. During World War II, he became a five-star general in the Army and served as Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force in Europe , he has been quoted as saying: “If the United Nations once admits that international disputes can be settled by using force, then we will have destroyed the foundation of the organization and our best hope of establishing a world order.”

https://www.google.com/search?sxsrf=ALeKk02ojANFTHZ2eA0gmoBpuBmEUEn7mQ%3A1588458846125&ei=XvWtXo2mB8PuxgPlqpW4Cg&q=dwight+d.+eisenhower+the+ameri

Ban Ki-moon, United Nations Secretary-General has been quoted as saying: “Together we can build a World we want, a World we’re Proud to leave our Children and Grandchildren” CLIMATE ACTION 2016

https://www.google.com/search?q=united+nations+quotes&sxsrf=ALeKk00oxxm-tn3wopVMrCTyzBco5z-nhA:1588508267802&tbm=isch&source=iu&ictx=1&fir=Of6h_dx25sujvM%253A%252CR6ThTJWBM4YB7M%252C_&vet=1&usg=AI4_-kQcSDwFvpKoAhEoj0jHOJpnajdHOQ&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjitJm41pfpAhUEY8AKHQ5UCfsQ9QEwAHoECAkQAw#imgrc=Of6h_dx25sujvM:

Dr. Mahmoud A. Suleiman is an author, columnist and a blogger. His blog is http://thussudan.wordpress.com