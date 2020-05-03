 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 3 May 2020

South Sudan’s Murle call to remove presidential envoy for Boma area

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 3, 2020 (JUBA) - Murle intellectuals called on President Salva Kiir to remove his special envoy for Boma area stressing they can manage their internal affairs without him

Akot Lual Arech (ST photo)20 intellectuals and dignitaries from the Murle tribe of Pibor area in Jonglei state signed a petition accusing Presidential Envoy Akot Lual Arech of meddling in their affairs and marginalizing their traditional leaders.
.
"Murle intellectuals’ elders, women and youth are no longer consulted as far as their state affairs are concerned," reads the letter.

They further went to claim that Arech was the true ruler of the area and Yau Yau remains a puppet ruler.

"We considered Akot to be the real governor governing Boma, not Yau Yau simply because Akot Lual has been and continue to be a driving force," they said.

Arech is a Dinka Gogrial, like President Kiir. Also, he was his Private Secretary and Personal Assistant for several years.

He served as a mediator with the Church to convince David Yau Yau to end his rebellion and to sign a peace agreement with Juba.

Based on this position, the petitioners urged South Sudanese President to clarify the situation as he prepares to appoint someone at the head of their area.

"Either you relieve with immediate effect Akot Lual from a forgotten position of a presidential envoy to Murle affairs," they said.

"Or appoint him this time to be the chief administrator of GPAA (...) instead of again appointing the other dysfunctional administrator who will definitely suffer from Akot’s manipulation," they further said alluding to Yau Yau.

In an interview with the South Sudan TV (SSBC), Yau Yau denied rumours that he was preparing to stage a new rebellion and accused his detractors of seeking to tarnish his image in a bid to bring Kiir to appoint one of their candidate for the area.

In line with a proposal made by the IGAD, President Kiir abolished the 32 state system including Boma State but established three areas including the Pibor Administrative Area that ensures a special administration for the Murle who clash often with the Lou Nuer over grazing land.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 4 May 10:12, by Joyuma John

    Akot Lual, is not only meddling into Murle administrative affairs but also went as far as arming murle youth to attack Bor-Dinka and Nuer in name of let us engage them not think about the presidency, it is Akol Lual and Akol Kor kuch hidden agenda of divided and rule, for murle to control their youth in one hand Akol Lual must be removed not later than now.

    repondre message

    • 4 May 11:57, by Langbaar

      What is the need of these envoys inside South Sudan? The Murles are naturally problematic, they don’t listen to their elders. They are told to stop stealing other people babies and cattle, grow their own food and take their children to school and no one would dare bother them. But the Murles don’t have a slightest of food production>>>

      repondre message

      • 4 May 12:08, by Langbaar

        The murles love stir up bee nests, but when they are stung pretty badly later, then they (the Murles) and the NGOs cry foul that the Murles were being targeted simply because they were Murles. The Lou Myers became frustrated in 2013 invaded Pibor and there was an out cry all over South Sudan and internationally. That the Murles were being victimized>>>

        repondre message

        • 4 May 12:21, by Langbaar

          The Not Dinka/Jieng also became frustrated and invaded Pibor in 2017. And the Bor Dinka/Jieng was accused of using the army to kill the Murles civilians. Well, people must sometimes brake the responsibility of their actions. Since 1980th, all the Murles youth always do is walk in twos or fives, ambushed innocent people and steal their babies and cattle.>>>>

          repondre message

          • 4 May 12:23, by Langbaar

            The murles must grow the damn up or they would be forced to grow up by others.>>>>

            repondre message

    • 4 May 20:36, by Mayendit

      Mr. Joyuma John
      I am laughing at you because what you said is not true but it is the concept of Twic Dinka communities. From the beginning before SPLA and SPLM, Murel didn’t stopped killings Dinkas people in all Bor communities. Murle tribe have been committed crimes since John Garang was alive. David Yau Yau was armies by Khartoum government not Akol Kordit. They buy guns from Ethiopian rebels

      repondre message

  • 4 May 20:53, by Mayendit

    Bor North communities of Twic Dinka have been brainwash by Riek Machar Teny and also theirs politicians like Majak D.Agoot and Maic Paul as well as Mrs Rebcca
    Nyandeng Garang with her Son Mabior Garang. The legacy of late Chairman Dr John Garang is absolutely slimming because of these people mentions. If you guys wanted to surrender to Nuers people then, you should do so but don’t lies Akol Kor

    repondre message

    • 5 May 07:00, by Joyuma John

      Dear Mayendit,
      you may laugh louder until your jaw diluted for nothing but the fact must remain that those who were responsible to arm murle by then would be accounted for that, but today Akot Lual and Akol Kor kuch are today sponsoring murle atrocities in all areas of Bor and Lou-Nuer for the reason known to them.

      repondre message

      • 5 May 09:24, by Mayendit

        Joyuma John you are so Idiocy.
        How many children and women frequently abducted by Murle tribe?. During the invasion of Bor North communities, thousands Dinkas women were abducted until now and Twic Dinka runs away up to Equatoria regions and some end up going to Kakuma refugees camps. Two battalions who were order to rescue your people in 1993, most of those who were defeated Riek Machar in Twic

        repondre message

        • 5 May 09:36, by Mayendit

          Joyuma John
          The two battalions who were order to rescue your people in Twic Dinka communities mostly were from those two men which you are all hated so bad. One day, the Twic communities will taken by Nuers Lou communities and the Bhar-El Ghazal regions will keep silence because your negative politics are not good. Also remember, there Will be no any leader come from Twic Dinka communities becaus

          repondre message

  • 4 May 21:04, by Mayendit

    Joyuma John
    I would like to clarify this concept from you and Dinkas Twic intellectuals in anywhere else they are living. The former Defense Minister general Kuol Manyang Juuk was responsible for Military action. Akol Kordit is the internal security affairs. Akol Kordit has no authority to arming community against his own people or other. Please stop saying this because it will harm Twic intell

    repondre message

  • 4 May 23:21, by Kenyang ll

    This call from Murle group is not misplaced. Akot Lual with his stupid President need to go and defecate in Gogrial. If they changed overnight and became great peacemakers, they need to start that in Gogrial.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


No problem with requesting UN support for Sudan 2020-05-03 20:39:08 There is no problem at all about the Sudanese Prime Minister asking the United Nations to lend a helping hand when it is Deemed Necessary for his Country By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article (...)

Makuei has no power to suspend SSBC Managing Director 2020-04-27 01:22:09 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi First, it should be noted that South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation SSBC is not a department within the Ministry of Information, Communication Technology and Postal (...)

In Memoriam of Dr Mansour Khalid 2020-04-26 22:49:21 By Omer M Shurkian Of all the Northern intellectuals, Dr Mansour Khalid stood as a pinnacle of integrity, self-confidence and as a man of invariable principles. In his public life, Mansour (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.