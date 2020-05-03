 
 
 
U.S. approves nomination of first Sudanese ambassador after two decades

May 4, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The U.S. State Department approved the nomination of Sudan’s first ambassador to the United States after more than two decades, said the Foreign Ministry in Khartoum on Monday.

Embassy of Sudan, Washington, D.C. (Wikimedia photo)In December 2019, Secretary of State Mickael Pompeo that the U.S. and Sudan have decided to initiate the process to exchange ambassadors for the first time in 23 years. He made his announcement after a meeting with the Sudanese Prime Minister in his first official visit to Washington.

In a statement released on Monday, Khartoum said Washington accepted the nomination of Nur Eldin Satti "as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Sudan to the United States of America".

"The approval comes within the framework of the normalization of Sudanese-American diplomatic relations and its upgrading to ambassadorial level, after being at the chargé d’affaires level for more than a quarter of a century due to the policies of the former regime".

The last U.S. Ambassador left his post on 30 November 1997.

Also, Sudan continues to be on the list of state sponsors of terrorism since 1993.

Meanwhile, a State Department spokesperson told Washington-based Alhurra TV, on Monday that no date has been yet determined for the exchange of ambassadors between the United States and Sudan.

The spokesman further pointed out that "President Trump will nominate an ambassador to Sudan who has to be confirmed by the Senate".

The Transitional Military Council, four days after the ouster of the former president Omer al-Bashir sacked the former head of Sudanese intelligence and security services Mohamed Atta from his position as chargé d’affaires in Washington.

(ST)

  • 5 May 08:42, by Fathi

    Washington doesn’t plan to do a damn thing. They said they would appoint an ambassador to Sudan last year. Trump can’t even locate Sudan on a map. At this point, they’re more likely to troll and appoint Susan Rice or Cameron Hudson lol

    repondre message

Sudan Tribune

