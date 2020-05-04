 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 4 May 2020

ICC wanted former Sudanese official tests positive for COVID-19

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 4, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - A former Sudanese official wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on war crime charges has tested positive for coronavirus, said the Sudanese government on Monday.

South Kordofan's Governor Ahmed Haroun (Reuters)Ahmed Haroun, former head of the National Congress Party (NCP) of the ousted President Omer al-Bashir has been under arrest since the collapse of the former regime.

Haroun is one of several former Sudanese officials including al-Bashir who are indicted by the ICC for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Interior said that his first on 21 April was negative, but the second and third tests were positive.

The patient was isolated in the hospital and later on transferred to an isolation site where he receives healthcare

He "will be returned to Copper Prison after the improvement of his health condition," further stressed the statement.

Haroun has been transferred to Universal Hospital in Khartoum North as it is one of hospital prepared with a section for COVID-19 patients.

In a related development, Sudan’s Attorney General Taj Elsir Alhiber said that the transfer of the detained figures of the former regime from the prison to isolation centres depends on the security and medical conditions and requirements.

Unconfirmed reports were saying that al-Bashir and other detainees have been placed at an isolation facility after the confirmation of Haroun’s infection.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


No problem with requesting UN support for Sudan 2020-05-03 20:39:08 There is no problem at all about the Sudanese Prime Minister asking the United Nations to lend a helping hand when it is Deemed Necessary for his Country By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article (...)

Makuei has no power to suspend SSBC Managing Director 2020-04-27 01:22:09 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi First, it should be noted that South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation SSBC is not a department within the Ministry of Information, Communication Technology and Postal (...)

In Memoriam of Dr Mansour Khalid 2020-04-26 22:49:21 By Omer M Shurkian Of all the Northern intellectuals, Dr Mansour Khalid stood as a pinnacle of integrity, self-confidence and as a man of invariable principles. In his public life, Mansour (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.