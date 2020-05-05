 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 5 May 2020

SSOMA welcomes Sant’Egidio’s condemnation of recent violence in S. Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 5, 2020 (JUBA) - The holdout South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA) Tuesday has reiterated its commitment to the Sant’Egidio mediated peace process and welcomed international condemnation of the government violation of ceasefire agreement.

Thomas Cirilo hold pres conference with Sant Egidio officials in Rome on 20 Nov 2019 (S Egidio photo)The religious community of Sant’Egidio condemned fresh attacks by the South Sudanese government forces in Yei River area saying it breaches the cessation of hostilities agreement of December 2017 and the recommitment agreement signed with SSOMA in Rome last February.

Further, the European Union Council called for the full respect of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement saying it was "imperative" for a conducive environment for dialogue and applauded Sant’Edigio-led process to bring non- signatory parties on board the peace process.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Tuesday, SSOMA praised Sant’Egidio statement denouncing the violation of the ceasefire agreement. Further, the alliance of the non-signatory groups commended the EU for its support to the Sant’Egidio efforts to mediate a peace deal.

The statement recalled their rejection of the IGAD-mediated revitalized peace agreement saying it failed to address the root causes of the conflict in South Sudan.

"Hence, SSOMA is committed to the Rome Declaration for addressing the root causes of the conflict in South Sudan as well as the Rome Resolution on the CoHA and we expect the Government of the Republic of South Sudan to do the same," stressed the alliance.

The holdout groups further stressed that the Rome process is the "only hope for sustainable and durable peace" in South Sudan brushing aside the IGAD process.

The two parties had to resume talks last March but the meetings were postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis which heavily hit Italy during the past two months.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


No problem with requesting UN support for Sudan 2020-05-03 20:39:08 There is no problem at all about the Sudanese Prime Minister asking the United Nations to lend a helping hand when it is Deemed Necessary for his Country By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article (...)

Makuei has no power to suspend SSBC Managing Director 2020-04-27 01:22:09 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi First, it should be noted that South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation SSBC is not a department within the Ministry of Information, Communication Technology and Postal (...)

In Memoriam of Dr Mansour Khalid 2020-04-26 22:49:21 By Omer M Shurkian Of all the Northern intellectuals, Dr Mansour Khalid stood as a pinnacle of integrity, self-confidence and as a man of invariable principles. In his public life, Mansour (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.