SRF accepts appointment of Sudan’s state governors under certain conditions



May 5, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) Tuesday said willing to accept the appointment of civilian state governors and proposed to involve them in a mechanism for their selection.

The appointment of civilian governors in Sudan’s 18 states is blocked by the SRF groups which demand to delay the matter until the conclusion of a peace agreement that seems far to achieve.

On Monday, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok said that the failure to appoint state governors was so harmful to the residents of the state because they did not feel the revolution that toppled the regime of President Omer al-Bashir on April 11, 2019.

In an effort to dissipate the popular pressure, the SFR on Monday 4 May sent a letter to the Prime Minister, Head of Sovereign Council, and his deputy, where they say they have come a long way in the talks for a peace agreement but still they have to negotiate the remaining issues and reach an agreement with the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).

The SRF factions further proposed to appoint temporary civilian governors under certain conditions "in response to popular demand," as provided in the letter seen by Sudan Tribune.

"The selected governors should have sufficient administrative experience and well accepted by the residents of the states, especially in the conflict-affected states (...). Also, governors must be chosen among apolitical and qualified cadre who represents Sudan’s diversity, with fair representation of women," reads the letter.

"We propose the formation of a quadrilateral mechanism to nominate and select temporary civilian governors, comprising the Sovereign Council, the Council of Ministers, and both sides of the FFC (Revolutionary Front/Khartoum)," it further added.

The SRF, also, said they want to review the implementation matrix of the transitional programme recently struck by the Sovereign government, the government and the FFC.

The purpose of the discussions on the matrix with the coalition of the democratic political forces is to "repeal everything inconsistent with the peace process or would harm it".

The Sudanese government and the SRF are supposed to conclude the peace talks on 9 May. However, this proposition indicates that they need more time to reach a peace agreement.

Also, this letter confirms that the SRF wants to be an independent member of the FFC and no longer under the banner of the Sudan Call alliance with the National Umma Party (NUP) and the Sudanese Congress Party.

Meanwhile, in Khartoum, the NUP released a statement reaffirming its demand to operate a radical reform for the FFC structures.

