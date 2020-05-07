 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 7 May 2020

South Sudan’s army, SPLA-IO continue attacks in Equatoria, says NAS

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 7, 2020 (JUBA) - The National Salvation Front (NAS) said that the joint attack by the government forces and the SPLA-IO on its position in Central and Western Equatoria states is still continuing and advised civilians to avoid roads from and to Juba.

South Sudanese SPLA soldiers are pictured in Pageri in Eastern Equatoria state on August 20, 2015 (Photo AFP/Samir Bol)NAS accused the South Sudan People’s Defence Force (SSPDF) of attacking its positions in Katigiri; Wonduruba Payam on Tuesday 5 May and another joint attack with the SPLA-IO on their positions on the outskirt of Loka West on Wednesday.

In a statement on Thursday evening, NAS Spokesman Suba Samuel Manase said the situation in Wonduruba is calm as they repulsed the attack.

"The enemy soldiers are still maintaining their advance position on the outskirt of Loka West and are on the move to attack NAS mobile defences," Manase further said.

NAS says the two partners seek to exploit the global lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic to capture NAS positions and displace civilians who are accused of supporting its fighters.

The rebel official also reported troop build-up of SSPDF and SPLA-IO alongside Yei-Maridi road, Korgulu areas and lsebi in Morobo Payam.

In Western Equatoria, the SSPDF attacked NAS base at Bawoji, in Jambo County, but the assailants were repulsed.

based on these attacks Manase pointed out to the high caused by the government sporadic attacks and warned civilians against the use of roads by the civilians.

"The roads from Juba include: Juba-Yei-Kaya, Mundri-Maridi-Yambio, Juba-Nimule, Juba-Terekeka, Juba-Kajo-Keji, Juba-l obonok, Mangala-Bor, and Torit-Kapoeta roads" he specified.

He recalled that these attacks violate the Rome declaration on the recommitment to the cessation of hostility agreement of 21 December 2017 adding that the government responsible for the displacement of civilians and the unnecessary loss of lives.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 8 May 08:53, by Jebel Dinka

    Wow, bravo NAS. If NAS control those outlet routes to Juba, then the mighty city is under siege. But honestly na lie usual.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


No problem with requesting UN support for Sudan 2020-05-03 20:39:08 There is no problem at all about the Sudanese Prime Minister asking the United Nations to lend a helping hand when it is Deemed Necessary for his Country By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article (...)

Makuei has no power to suspend SSBC Managing Director 2020-04-27 01:22:09 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi First, it should be noted that South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation SSBC is not a department within the Ministry of Information, Communication Technology and Postal (...)

In Memoriam of Dr Mansour Khalid 2020-04-26 22:49:21 By Omer M Shurkian Of all the Northern intellectuals, Dr Mansour Khalid stood as a pinnacle of integrity, self-confidence and as a man of invariable principles. In his public life, Mansour (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.