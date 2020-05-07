South Sudan’s army, SPLA-IO continue attacks in Equatoria, says NAS

May 7, 2020 (JUBA) - The National Salvation Front (NAS) said that the joint attack by the government forces and the SPLA-IO on its position in Central and Western Equatoria states is still continuing and advised civilians to avoid roads from and to Juba.

NAS accused the South Sudan People’s Defence Force (SSPDF) of attacking its positions in Katigiri; Wonduruba Payam on Tuesday 5 May and another joint attack with the SPLA-IO on their positions on the outskirt of Loka West on Wednesday.

In a statement on Thursday evening, NAS Spokesman Suba Samuel Manase said the situation in Wonduruba is calm as they repulsed the attack.

"The enemy soldiers are still maintaining their advance position on the outskirt of Loka West and are on the move to attack NAS mobile defences," Manase further said.

NAS says the two partners seek to exploit the global lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic to capture NAS positions and displace civilians who are accused of supporting its fighters.

The rebel official also reported troop build-up of SSPDF and SPLA-IO alongside Yei-Maridi road, Korgulu areas and lsebi in Morobo Payam.

In Western Equatoria, the SSPDF attacked NAS base at Bawoji, in Jambo County, but the assailants were repulsed.

based on these attacks Manase pointed out to the high caused by the government sporadic attacks and warned civilians against the use of roads by the civilians.

"The roads from Juba include: Juba-Yei-Kaya, Mundri-Maridi-Yambio, Juba-Nimule, Juba-Terekeka, Juba-Kajo-Keji, Juba-l obonok, Mangala-Bor, and Torit-Kapoeta roads" he specified.

He recalled that these attacks violate the Rome declaration on the recommitment to the cessation of hostility agreement of 21 December 2017 adding that the government responsible for the displacement of civilians and the unnecessary loss of lives.

