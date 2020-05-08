UNDP removes job posting for Sudan after criticism

May 7, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said today that it took down a Sudan-based job posting saying it didn’t comply with local hiring rules.

The gender advisor position published in late April on UNDP career website said the candidate would be working in the office of the Sudanese Prime minister Abdullah Hamdok as part of his team "to ensure gender and women’s issues are well incorporated into his agenda".

The posting stirred criticism on the grounds that such an advertisement should come from the Hamdok office with some suggesting that it infringes on the power of PM office of picking its staff.

The UNDP said in its statement the job posting was removed "for further consultations with the Office of the Prime Minister to be in compliance with the procedures and the advert policy for the positions in the Office of the Prime Minister".

"The terms of reference of the post will be revised and announced later to be in full compliance with the governing policies and bylaws. UN Women apologizes for any misunderstanding or any inconvenience the previous job advert has caused".

The release did not specify what changes they intend to make to the future posting or timing.

(ST)