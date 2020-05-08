Sudan peace talks extended sine die

May 9, 2020 (JUBA) - Peace talks between Sudan’s government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) have been extended with no time limit said South Sudanese Chief Mediator in a statement released on Saturday.

Tut Gatluak said the government and the SRF, during the previous rounds, have demonstrated their seriousness to achieving true peace in Sudan.

"Given the urgent need for a comprehensive and lasting peace agreement in Sudan, the mediation decided that the negotiations between the two parties should continue until the resolution of outstanding issues and comprehensive and durable peace is reached.

Since last December, the government and the SRF groups extended the talks four times without reaching a final peace deal as discussions continue on security arrangements, power-sharing and wealth distribution.

For the talks with the SPLM-N Agar, the parties have to agree on the share of Two-Regions in the local resources and the final form of the regional authority.

For the armed groups in Darfur, the parties reached an agreement on the region’s ratio of the resources but still have to agree on the power-sharing as the armed movement claim the third of positions in the federal institutions.

Also, it should be noted that the talks between the government and the SPLM-N al-Hilu are deadlocked and there are no meetings.

(ST)