Bor residents call to create new administrative area

May 9, 2020 (JUBA) - Residents of Bor Area in Jonglei voiced their rejection of a recent presidential decision allocating their state to SPLM-IO and called to establish an independent administrative area in Bor, which is the home of a Dinka branch.

Some of the angry youth protesting in the Jonglei capital, Bor on July 19, 2016 (ST)The largest and most populous state in South Sudan has been also known by the fratricidal violence between the Dinka, Murle and Nuer pastoralist tribes for the control of water sources and grazing land.

President Kiir last February when he accepted to re-establish the 10-state territorial administration created in addition three administrative areas including one for the Murle: Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

In a collective letter to President Kiir seen by Sudan Tribune, "the concerned citizens of Greater Bor" said concerned by the allocation of Jonglei State to the SPLM-IO of Riek Machar.

"We believe (that) peace and harmony will not be achieved as wounds are not yet recovered," they said alluding to past bloody conflicts with the SPLA- Nasir faction in 1991 and with the Lou Nuer in 2013.

"We are demanding your high authority to give us our own Administrative Area so that we (can) live in Peace and Harmony," further stressed the two-page petition.

The petition wondered why Jonglei has being given to the SPLM-IO while the latter did not show interest in their state.

Further, they said that group of FVP Riek Machar in their letter to R-JMEC of 7 May has rejected the allocation of states and asked to refer the matter to the guarantors

The SPLM-IO in its letter to the peace implementation monitoring body contested the allocation of the Upper Nile State to the SSOA pointing that there was no consensus on the matter because this allocation did not consider the prominence of each party in the state.

(ST)

  • 10 May 04:05, by Langbaar

    "Bor residents call to create new administrative area"
    There you go!. Says who? In fact, we want to take back our ’pi-bor’ from the Murles. Our Pibor was to be given to Murles who just came recently into our country in 1920th from today, Southern Abesh (ethiopia). We just left our Pibor to our main Nile course simply because our cattle were not able to get enough water.>>>>

    repondre message

    • 10 May 04:17, by Langbaar

      The reason as to why our Pibor was given to Murles in the first place was a slapped in the face. Michael Makuei Lueth, Kuol Manyang and other bunch of low lives know the Murles don’t own Pibor. But netherless, they gave our country to these lawless vermins. Fellows, watch out fools. Mac Abol, Pi-bor are Bor Dinkas/muonyjieng of the Sudan countries>>>>

      repondre message

      • 10 May 04:25, by Langbaar

        The ’Anyuaks people’ are the ones who called our Pi-bor (water from Bor). Fellows, this bullshit that "Bor residents call to create new administrative area" is a lie ’simple and plain’ lowly SUDAN TRIBUNE criminals. They just want to woke up the Bor Dinka/Jieng community to their dirty intrigue. But vermin are going to bombed out of map, once and for all, out of our country and over our people>>>

        repondre message

Comment on this article



