"Bor residents call to create new administrative area"

May 9, 2020 (JUBA) - Residents of Bor Area in Jonglei voiced their rejection of a recent presidential decision allocating their state to SPLM-IO and called to establish an independent administrative area in Bor, which is the home of a Dinka branch.

The largest and most populous state in South Sudan has been also known by the fratricidal violence between the Dinka, Murle and Nuer pastoralist tribes for the control of water sources and grazing land.

President Kiir last February when he accepted to re-establish the 10-state territorial administration created in addition three administrative areas including one for the Murle: Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

In a collective letter to President Kiir seen by Sudan Tribune, "the concerned citizens of Greater Bor" said concerned by the allocation of Jonglei State to the SPLM-IO of Riek Machar.

"We believe (that) peace and harmony will not be achieved as wounds are not yet recovered," they said alluding to past bloody conflicts with the SPLA- Nasir faction in 1991 and with the Lou Nuer in 2013.

"We are demanding your high authority to give us our own Administrative Area so that we (can) live in Peace and Harmony," further stressed the two-page petition.

The petition wondered why Jonglei has being given to the SPLM-IO while the latter did not show interest in their state.

Further, they said that group of FVP Riek Machar in their letter to R-JMEC of 7 May has rejected the allocation of states and asked to refer the matter to the guarantors

The SPLM-IO in its letter to the peace implementation monitoring body contested the allocation of the Upper Nile State to the SSOA pointing that there was no consensus on the matter because this allocation did not consider the prominence of each party in the state.

(ST)