Turkish agenda in Libya targets Sudan and the region; Arman



May 9, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Yasir Arman, deputy head of the SPLM-N, said that Turkish agenda in Libya would negatively affect its neighbouring countries: Sudan, Egypt, Chad and Tunisia.

The alliance between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Libya’s Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj has sparked outrage in the region as many point out to his political affiliation with the Muslim Brotherhood.

The effects of the Turkish strategy "will not be limited to Libya if its plan succeeds. The first directly concerned are Sudan, Egypt, Chad and Tunisia, and their regional neighbourhood later,

"This does not need evidence to be proven," he added.

He went further to say that Turkish plan in Libya comes after the Islamists lost two important countries in the region: Egypt and Sudan, while Islamic groups are under siege in Africa and Asia and need a location enabling them to counter these attacks and plunder Libya’s resources to serve their political project.

He regretted that this project finds lukewarm opposition from the West, while this intervention in Libya is the first direct Turkish military operation in Africa.

Last year the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and Turkey signed a military cooperation deal. Since Turkey has since sent troops and allied fighters of the Syrian rebel group, the Syrian National Army to repulse an offensive by forces of Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar.

Arman also blamed the "forces of revolution and change" in Sudan saying they neglect the political developments in Libya because they are preoccupied with the power struggle in Khartoum besides adopting a puzzling position form peace.

"What is happening in Libya is in the interest of the counter-revolution (...) and will have direct long-term effects on Sudan, Egypt, Chad, Tunisia, and others," he said.

"Those who are not interested in ending the wars in Sudan or its strategic importance for (the region’s) security must wake up from their naps," he emphasized.

