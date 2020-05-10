 
 
 
SPLM-N Agar calls to establish religious freedom body in Sudan

Pastors help South Sudanese worshippers after attending Sunday prayers in Baraka Parish church at Hajj Yusuf, on the outskirts of Khartoum, February 10, 2013. 'Photo Reuters)
May 11, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The SPLM-N led by Malik Agar Monday has called to establish a government body to monitor the right to freedom of religion in Sudan saying it should be part of the comprehensive peace agreement

"The systematic religion-based discrimination carried out by the former regime requires to set up a religious freedom council or a commission as part of the Final Peace Agreement," said Yasir Arman SPLM-N Agar deputy leader and the group’s chief negotiator.

The establishment of such a body would be a response to the violations of religious freedoms and grants full citizenship to Christians in Sudan, Arman further stressed in statements to Sudan Tribune.

Such a body will reduce discrimination based on religion and contribute to true peace in Sudan, he further stressed before to add that the matter is on the agenda of the ongoing negotiations with the government.

The SPLM-N Agar calls for special regional autonomy for the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states with the possibility to vote special laws by the state parliaments. While the transitional government speaks about a federal system with large power to the state authorities.

The former Islamist regime confiscated churches and prevented followers of several churches from practising their religion, particularly in Khartoum state.

The government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) including the SPLM-N Agar have extended the talks without a time limit due to the slow pace of discussions which are now taking place through videoconference due to the coronavirus pandemic and Ramadan.

The SPLM-N and the government, however, meet every Tuesday.

(ST)

  • 12 May 02:12, by Mayendit

    Malik Agar.
    You have been keeping silence since the negotiations was begun in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and today, you seem to learn from the hearsay or al Hilu claim look, the rights of religion freedom must spelling in the constitution not just carry on by the council or commission nor the local State government. Self determination and rebellion freedom are naturally rights and the people of South K

    repondre message

