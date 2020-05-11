 
 
 
South Sudan resumes domestic and international fights

Passengers from an international flight are given a temperature screening at Juba airport 31 January 2020 (AFP photo)May 12, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan announced the resumption of domestic and international flights from Juba airport seven weeks after its closure, despite the continued spread of coronavirus in the country.

Last Thursday the South Sudanese presidency directed to resume flights within 72 hours, as part of several measures taken to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

David Subek Dada, the head of the South Sudan civil aviation ordered to the airport starting from Tuesday 12 May in line with a presidential directive to ease coronavirus lockdown rules.

In a letter to all airline companies operating in the country, Dada said his country will abide by all the rules for the safe reopening of air travel, including social distancing in airports.

"Travellers and airline operators will be required to adhere to preventive measures recommended by the Ministry of Health before being permitted entry," wrote the South Sudanese official.

Dada requested the operators to ensure that international travellers produce medical certificates confirming they had tested negative for COVID-19.

Airlines further must leave empty seats between passengers, who have to wear protective masks, the official said, citing new rules.

Also, the foreigners who arrive in the country will be asked to self-isolate for two weeks upon arrival.

South Sudan reported its first coronavirus case on 5 April, while the airport had been closed on 24 March.

Continued Rise

South Sudan has confirmed 194 cases of respiratory disease with no death until now.

On Tuesday, health authorities recorded 20 new cases

The taskforce on coronavirus said that 9 confirmed cases are a result of local transmission confirming the continued spread in the country.

Health authorities are betting on medical testing and isolation of confirmed and suspected cases alike.

(ST)

  • 13 May 03:40, by Langbaar

    "South Sudan resumes domestic and international fights"
    SUDAN TRIBUNE, where would South Sudanese would want to go to? Not Kenya, Ugand, Abesh (so-called etheiopia), not North Sudan, the UK or the US, but I guess, to go their so-called *israel or heaven*!!!. Most of the world airport are *closed except aceptional bases planes*>>>>

    repondre message

    • 13 May 03:49, by Langbaar

      Fellows, let any evil bring the *evil white Americans, British people, evil juus (so-called israelis), Bantuses, Indians and some of their creeps we don’t consider anything into our country in the name of the so-called *NEW WORLD ORDER, Africa unity or the so-called regional intergration* And that South Sudanese would be dead. I promise you fellows.>>>

      repondre message

      • 13 May 05:21, by Games

        Great to lift the restrictions, some of these power greedy will be next victims from my friend Covid-19.

        repondre message

        • 13 May 08:12, by South South

          Games,
          You should be worry about your uncles in PoCs. In Juba, two Nuers are tested positive in UN camp. One Nuer is tested positive in UN Camp in Bentu. This is very serious as they live close to each other. Well, that’s what you be worry about. Leave our government alone.

          repondre message

    • 13 May 07:20, by Midit Mitot

      South Sudan government must be crazy,how should you open the international and domestics flights while covid-19 cases are flying like a birds?

      This is ridiculous order from the task force.

      repondre message

      • 13 May 08:30, by Jebel Dinka

        Midit, Did I hear you saying crazy? These are the leaders you guys always sing alleluia in their names. They are just brain dead figures who are after themselves, after all they are quite protected and they can access the few ventilators currently at our disposal should any of them become sick. They have nothing to loot now, hence they must open border to raise revenue for themselves.

        repondre message

        • 13 May 08:47, by South South

          Jebel Dinka,
          US has all ventilators of the world, but the death toll is over 80000, please find something else to make your point.

          repondre message

          • 13 May 09:24, by Jebel Dinka

            South Sudan, my point is clear and sound, just question your understanding. Can you tell me the rationale behind lifting all the restrictions by your so call mis-leaders? who in his/her logical mind would think of lifting the restrictions when the cases are shooting up if your mis-leaders are not brainkrupt? South Sudan recieved much donation from AU, US, China and other friendly countries. cont..

            repondre message

            • 13 May 09:46, by Jebel Dinka

              to fight COVID-19. Money more enough to establish an equipped isolation facilities, procure good number of ventilators, hire and contract relevant doctors and medical cadres, procure more testing kids and establish quarantines centers across the States. Where is that now? only 80 beds in John Garang IDC, 8 beds isolation facility in Nimule and the rest is left to rely on humanitarian support..cont

              repondre message

              • 13 May 09:53, by Jebel Dinka

                and people being sent back to their home to isolate after being tested positive and you pathetically compare our situation with US. I hope you also read recovery figures too from US. You should be thinking of your old dad and mum in the village how they will stand this pandemic with their daily Kombo diet my friend.

                repondre message

        • 13 May 08:54, by Midit Mitot

          Jebel Dinka,

          It,s true, South Sudanese leaders have missed something on this, look, even developed and developing countries who have good hospitals did not open their international borders.

          What impress our leaders here in Juba? that,s bullshit idea,

          good enough they are God Covid-19 will play with any human being in South Sudan including them (leaders)

          repondre message

  • 13 May 07:18, by Chiir

    That is to say "welcome COVID.19" there is nothing we can do because of you already in the country anyway. Well, wait to see the witness the hell, my friends!

    repondre message

  • 13 May 08:54, by lino

    People!!! Get ready for the Bad, Worst, and the Ugly COVID-19; forgive these leaders Lord, for they don’t know what they are really doing!!!

    repondre message

  • 13 May 09:08, by Mayendit

    Yeah, I have been saying that, the President Kiir Mayardit and his highest Taskforce have lifted the restrictions on coronavirus also known as covid 19. The reopening was too quick and too early in the wrong time at the wrong place supposedly, a lot of steps should have been done before reopening process.

    repondre message

  • 13 May 09:17, by Mayendit

    African are lacking good leadership and they don’t care about their own citizens. For South Sudan case, the President Kiir is just watching the world TV,when he saw people talking about reopening business then, he act same way and he doesn’t know the people who have done so has puts the rules in place. I think whatever goes wrong, the President Kiir and Riek will be blamed.

    repondre message

  • 13 May 09:27, by Mayendit

    God bless South Sudan if you guys have noticed then take it from me by saying that, the young nation has no dead report on covid 19 unfortunately, the careless of our leaders in South Sudan would soon bring death to our people. From around the world, all South Sudanese people are praying for whatever God or gods different people believe and are still God to do so.

    repondre message

  • 13 May 09:43, by Mayendit

    We hope God will listen to us, the people of South Sudan have nothing to defend themselves against coronavirus but we are asking mighty God to protected us from any harmful disease or things goes beyond our control. We are the nation that have been hijacked by bad leaders and they have nothing to offer to their own people but to keep looting on few income please God take our prayers amen.

    repondre message

  • 13 May 10:30, by Chiir

    Please hurry up and do something. People need to unite and be generous during this global crisis. Give land for people to settle on temporarily or permanently.

    repondre message

  • 13 May 11:15, by Gorjang Gany

    The government under leadership of that useless person called kiir has run out of cash that is why they re-openedx the international flights because they had lost landing fees

    repondre message

Comment on this article



