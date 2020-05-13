Two coronavirus cases confirmed in UN PoC site in Juba

 
 
 
Chinese peacekeepers of UNMISS, patrol outside the premises of the UN Protection of Civilians (PoC) site in Juba on October 4, 2016. (Albert Gonzalez Farran/AFP Photo)May 13, 2020 (JUBA) - United Nations said that two coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Protection of Civilians (PoC) sites in Juba.

"In South Sudan, our peacekeeping colleagues tell us that the Ministry of Health has confirmed two COVID-19 cases in Protection of Civilians sites in Juba," said Stéphane Dujarric UN spokesman on Wednesday.

Dujarric further said that UNMISS personnel said they were expecting this development, "given the rising number of cases confirmed within communities across the city".

The number of confirmed cases in South Sudan hit 203, according to the health ministry.

There are 29,658 displaced persons seeking protection in NMISS “Protection of Civilians” (PoC) Site in Juba, according to a recent report released on 11 May.

The ministry of health on Wednesday said they expect a rise in COVID -19 cases regretting that people do not observe the social distancing rules.

The UN has been broadcasting prevention messages through our Radio Miraya station, as well as from inside protection sites urging the site’s residents to follow prevention measures such as social distancing, handwashing, and isolating themselves if they become sick.

According to Dujarric, the UN has doubled the water supply and increased the number of handwashing facilities.

"We have also distributed three months’ worth of food in advance," to encourage them to observe the lockdown and to stop moving to the town to buy supplies.

"The UN will continue providing this support and encouraging people living in the sites to follow prevention measures as much as possible," stressed the UN spokesman.

  14 May 10:22, by South South

    The people need to leave PoCs either choose to leave in Juba or go to home state. Why IO leaders want to keep these people in PoCs while they are living in hotels in Juba, holding ministerial positions in our government, eating in Juba restaurants and enjoy life in Juba?

    repondre message

    14 May 10:43, by jubaone

      South South
      Very correct. The IO leadership have no peace plans and schedules. They should be advocating for the PoC closure and repatriation of all IDPs now that there’s peace. These good-for-nothing fools can’t live on free nyamnyan while their kin wallow in PoC like caged chimps.

      repondre message

      14 May 10:48, by jubaone

        Of course we know that the sacked Gen Gabriel Riak Jok was acting without the approval of govt. Security Council or Min of Defence in attacking NAS positions. This was an embarrassment to the Kiirminal. But it shows how foolish Angelina Teny has become now that she’s enjoying free hotel accommodation and nyamnyam.

        repondre message

      14 May 14:47, by South South

        jubaone,

        It kills me to agree with you with one thing, that’s the way of life, you can’t disagree 100% with a person. I can read between lines about your opinion with PoC in Juba, you want them to leave Juba, Bari’s land, that’s not my point. My point is about the real peace we have with IO, but still they want to keep people in PoCs for political purpose, not more.

        repondre message

  14 May 11:06, by Gender Activist Ter Manyang

    Dear Public,
    This is really concern for people in the country

    repondre message

  14 May 11:31, by Theallseeingeye

    Corono virus can kiss my black ass. There no such things call Crono virus, these are all lies fabricated by people controlling mainstream media in order to have us terrified and prepared for poisonous vaccine.

    Why there isn’t single deaths case in South Sudan, if Covid-19 is suppose to be that vatal? Cow wrestling and revenge killings are much more contagious and deadly in south Sudan than the fa

    repondre message

    14 May 13:44, by Nueri Dial

      Theallseeingeye

      Gen. Marial Nuor and Gen. John Madeng are new death cases for covid 19. i hope you now know that it is real

      repondre message

  14 May 13:33, by Nueri Dial

    South South & Juboen,

    When those people run to PoC, it was not IO who mobilized them. They will also leave PoC without IO influence. You lost two gen. today from BILPAM and don’t tell me it is because of IO too. Kiir days are short. please arrange for his burial

    repondre message

    14 May 14:41, by South South

      Nueri Dial,

      You Nuers act before you think first. These people right now in PoCs ran there because of insecurity at that time. Right now, there is peace with IO, tell me why are they in PoCS right now? Free food? Free house? Politic? If people in Juba want to reduce IO in Juba, the head of IO is there, Riek Machar, he would a perfect person to go after, not those poor people in PoCs

      repondre message

Comment on this article



