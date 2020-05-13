Sudan appoints new defence minister

May 13, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The military component of the Sovereign Council on Wednesday nominated a former Maj Gen for the post of defence minister.
- Yassin Ibrahim
In a statement released on Wednesday, the collegial presidency said Yassin Ibrahim Yassin was nominated to replace late minister Jamal Omer who died in Juba last March.
Under the transitional constitution, the defence and interior ministers are nominated by the military component and appointed by the prime minister.
Ibrahim who is from North Kordofan worked in eastern and southern Sudan before the independence. He also worked as a teacher at the Joint Command and Staff College in Khartoum.
(ST)
