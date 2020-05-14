 
 
 
South Sudan registers first coronavirus death

May 14, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan on Thursday registered its first death linked to the coronavirus, according to health authorities in Juba.

On Thursday, South Sudan recorded 28 new infections of coronavirus bringing the total confirmed cases of the respiratory disease to 231.

South Sudan’s high-level task force on COVID-19 stated that "the Public Health Laboratory on Thursday 14th May 2020 released 214 test results. Of these, 28 cases, 27 South Sudanese and one Kenyan, were confirmed positive including one death".

Health ministry Makur Matur Koriom aid the deceased was a 51-year-old high profile South Sudanese personality without further details.

The task force indicated that of the newly confirmed cases, two were contacts, five alerts, one suspect and 20 from Juba zones.

Juba remains the epicentre of coronavirus in the country. On Wednesday, the authorities said two cases have been confirmed in Protection of Civilians (PoC) sites in the capital despite the measures implemented by the UN Mission in the country.

However, the government decided to ease coronavirus lockdown rules and to open the airports for domestic and international flights.

(ST)

  • 15 May 04:01, by Mayendit

    The President Kiir Mayardit and his high Taskforce now they began to realize the coronavirus is dangerous after when the army general is dead.The government must deploy Nurses and doctors in all Payams, Counties and the states with equipment because it will be too difficult, too late transfer sick people before treating them first. Also transportation and gathering populations must be check

    repondre message

  • 15 May 04:24, by Langbaar

    "South Sudan registers first coronavirus death"
    Where in South Sudan and who is that South Sudanese who died from the so-called *Coronavirus?*>>>>

    repondre message

    • 15 May 08:23, by Jebel Dinka

      Keep denying but this is not politic, it is a virus. You will soon believe your eyes and it will be too late. May God guard South Sudan

      repondre message

    • 15 May 10:32, by Nueri Dial

      Langbaar,

      Next time, you will also deny your shadow

      repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

